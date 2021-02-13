Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups
- This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
We are sure that by now, you have everything planned to the T for tomorrow. From the restaurant bookings to the gifts, you must have everything prepared in order to make your loved one feel special. But we have an idea that will make Valentine's Day exceptional for you. Now that we have your attention, let's talk about making desserts for your special person with your own hands. Yes, you read that correctly.
Nothing says love more than gifts or food made with your own hands for your valentine. Are you concerned about creating a mess? Don't worry, the recipe that we are going to share with is very easy to make, requires only four ingredients and can be made in just a few minutes, there is no scope of mess. The cherry on top - no baking is required. If you or your partner has a sweet tooth, these almond and peanut butter cups are for you.
These cups will take your taste buds for a ride and there might be a possibility that these will become your all-time favourite dessert. So, without wasting any more time, let's dive right into this chocolaty recipe:
Almond and peanut butter cups:
Ingredients:
2 cups dark chocolate chips (or any chocolate of choice)
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1/2 cup nut butter of choice (almond and peanut in this case)
Sea salt to top (optional)
Method:
Place chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for at least 20 seconds, or until they melt. While the chocolate melts, put the nut butter in the freezer for 5-10 minutes (makes it much easier to work with) and line a mini muffin pan (preferably using reusable silicone cupcake liners).
Fill each muffin tin with 1 tablespoon of melted chocolate. Once they're all full, gently tap the muffin tin to flatten the chocolate and remove air bubbles. Then, keep them in the fridge and let this layer chill for 5 minutes. Once the nut butter is chilled and slightly firmed up, add a dollop (2 teaspoons) of butter into the middle of each muffin cup.
Finally, add about 1 1/2 tablespoons of melted chocolate on top of the nut butter, gently tap the muffin tin to flatten the cups. Sprinkle sea salt on top of each cup (optional) and let them chill in the fridge for 10 minutes, or until completely firm. Enjoy!
Your dessert is ready. To make them more personalised, you can do some icing on them and give a special message to your partner.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/sustainablymer)
