IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
recipe

No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe

  • Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:20 PM IST

We are halfway into the week of love and Valentine's Day is right around the corner. But every day of this week is special and we are telling you various ways you can pamper your special someone every day. Now that we are done with Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day, we need to start gearing up for Teddy Day.

If you are thinking about what else you can do to make your loved one feel special, apart from gifting them a teddy bear, we have some ideas for you. Nothing is more personal than cooking for your loved ones. This labour of love always pays off. And guess what, you get brownie points, if the dish that you are preparing is healthy.

So today, in order to help you make Teddy Day special for your favourite person, we are going to share with you the recipe of coconut heart bites. These love bites are healthy and they are delicious. The combination of coconut and chocolate makes it extra flavourful and we are sure that your better half will love them. Without wasting any more time, let's dive into the recipe:

Coconut Heart Bites

Ingredients:

¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp cacao powder

1 tbsp almond flour

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a mini food processor or double the recipe and use the regular size. Mix everything together and you will get the desired consistency of the batter. For the next step, roll the batter into small balls and place in the freezer for 15 minutes.

If you want to make it more special and fit for Valentine's Day, you can roll the dough between two sheets of parchment and use your favourite shaped cookie cutter (think hearts for Valentine!) and then place them in the freezer for 15 minutes.

And that is all, you don't have to go through the hassle of baking these love bites, just mix everything and refrigerate. Simple, isn't it? Moreover, these are extremely healthy, which is a good thing because you won't be able to stop after having just one.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
healthy recipes healthy food valentines day
app
Close
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
recipe

No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Easy chocolate truffle recipe(Instagram/ _bakeandbinge_)
Easy chocolate truffle recipe(Instagram/ _bakeandbinge_)
recipe

Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • Pamper your partner this Valentine's week and tell them how special they are to you by making their favourite chocolate desserts and what better occasion to do this than chocolate day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes(Instagram/alligga_health)
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes(Instagram/alligga_health)
recipe

Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted with Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bacon Rose Quiche(allrecipes.com)
Bacon Rose Quiche(allrecipes.com)
recipe

Recipe: Try this Rose Bacon Quiche recipe with your Valentine this V-day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2021: If you and your partner are one of those people who prefer staying home and enjoying a homecooked meal, this Bacon Quiche recipe is perfect for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Pink Pasta(Simply Beautiful Eating)
Vegan Pink Pasta(Simply Beautiful Eating)
recipe

Recipe: Vegan Pink Pasta recipe for a low-key romantic dinner for two this V-day

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Get a glass of Rosé, white or red wine and pair it with this healthy pasta recipe for a low-key romantic meal at home with your loved one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Easy Tiramisu recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
Easy Tiramisu recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
recipe

This Valentine's Day pamper your loved ones with delicious Tiramisu cups: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • The perfect blend of coffee flavour, sweetness of biscuits and a thick creamy texture. These Tiramisu cups is what you need to prepare on Rose Day for your loved ones and surprise them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake(Instagram/randigarrettdesign)
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake(Instagram/randigarrettdesign)
recipe

Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • Want your romantic efforts to make your partner’s heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine’s Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love(Instagram/begoodorganics)
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love(Instagram/begoodorganics)
recipe

Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red velvet brownies recipe(Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)
Red velvet brownies recipe(Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)
recipe

This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:57 PM IST
  • Make this Valentine's week special by baking these delicious red velvet brownies that have a twist of chocolate, and satiate your sweet tooth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins(Instagram/susiiiiin)
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins(Instagram/susiiiiin)
recipe

Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Valentine’s week is just round the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note. Enjoy the wonderful harmony of love and treat your taste buds with this recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season(Instagram/playfulcooking)
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season(Instagram/playfulcooking)
recipe

Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:26 PM IST
  • Also known as Indian Kombucha, Kanji is a fermented probiotic drink in a beautiful pink shade or purple colour which is refreshing and tangy with just the right amount of sour taste. Check its 5 ingredients recipe inside and say goodbye to digestion and gastric problems
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies(Instagram/chocolatecoveredkatie)
Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies(Instagram/chocolatecoveredkatie)
recipe

Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • If there was only one sweet dish that you could binge eat today, we’d recommend this easy treat of fudgy chocolate peanut butter brownies that are the ultimate show-stopping dessert with an indulgent gooey crust. Check recipe inside with vegan, gluten free, egg free and keto options
READ FULL STORY
Close
Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world
Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world
recipe

Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:54 AM IST
There’s hardly a food aficionado who doesn’t love to gorge on the aromatic and flavourful truffle mushrooms
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Want a snack after work? Try classic and delicious chia seeds pudding(Instagram/_sweetfoodielife)
Recipe: Want a snack after work? Try classic and delicious chia seeds pudding(Instagram/_sweetfoodielife)
recipe

Recipe: Want a snack after work? Try classic and delicious chia seeds pudding

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • A dessert that is healthy is the only fantasy we swear by and if you too drool at the same thought, check out this recipe of chia seeds pudding and whip up a perfect little healthy dessert that is easy to make anytime
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thin mint chocolate cookies(Instagram/ wellthybelly )
Thin mint chocolate cookies(Instagram/ wellthybelly )
recipe

Try this easy to bake thin mint chocolate cookies recipes, these are delicious

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Looking for a new dessert recipe? These easy to bake cookies are what you need. The thin mint chocolate cookies make for the perfect evening snack with your tea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP