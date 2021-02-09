No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe
- Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
We are halfway into the week of love and Valentine's Day is right around the corner. But every day of this week is special and we are telling you various ways you can pamper your special someone every day. Now that we are done with Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day, we need to start gearing up for Teddy Day.
If you are thinking about what else you can do to make your loved one feel special, apart from gifting them a teddy bear, we have some ideas for you. Nothing is more personal than cooking for your loved ones. This labour of love always pays off. And guess what, you get brownie points, if the dish that you are preparing is healthy.
So today, in order to help you make Teddy Day special for your favourite person, we are going to share with you the recipe of coconut heart bites. These love bites are healthy and they are delicious. The combination of coconut and chocolate makes it extra flavourful and we are sure that your better half will love them. Without wasting any more time, let's dive into the recipe:
Coconut Heart Bites
Ingredients:
¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp cacao powder
1 tbsp almond flour
1 tbsp coconut oil
1 tsp vanilla extract
Pinch of sea salt
Directions:
Put all ingredients in a mini food processor or double the recipe and use the regular size. Mix everything together and you will get the desired consistency of the batter. For the next step, roll the batter into small balls and place in the freezer for 15 minutes.
If you want to make it more special and fit for Valentine's Day, you can roll the dough between two sheets of parchment and use your favourite shaped cookie cutter (think hearts for Valentine!) and then place them in the freezer for 15 minutes.
And that is all, you don't have to go through the hassle of baking these love bites, just mix everything and refrigerate. Simple, isn't it? Moreover, these are extremely healthy, which is a good thing because you won't be able to stop after having just one.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
