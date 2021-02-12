IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance
Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad can make the evening memorable. (Shutterstock)
Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad can make the evening memorable. (Shutterstock)
recipe

V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance

Want to rustle up surprise at home for the one you love? Here are some delicious and easy recipes that will sweeten up the V-Day menu
READ FULL STORY
By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:22 PM IST

Want to rustle up surprise at home for the one you love? Here are some delicious and easy recipes that will sweeten up the V-Day menu.

Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad

Ingredients

Wild Rice 100 gms

Beetroot 100 gms

Red Cabbage 50 gms

Feta Cheese 40 gms

Red Wine Vinegar 10 ml

Light soy sauce 04 ml

Salt to taste

Black Pepper 05 gms

Fresh herbs 20 gms

Extra virgin olive oil 10 ml

Procedure

Soak wild rice for an hour. Boil and strain the rice.

Roast the whole beetroot in the oven until soft from inside and cut it into cubes.

Clean and shred the cabbage, mix wild rice, cabbage, fresh herbs, and beetroots.

Add red wine vinaigrette, light soy sauce, salt, black pepper, and extra virgin olive oil.

Add crumbled feta cheese on top.

(Recipe by Chef Gagandeep Sawhney, Shangri-La Hotel )

Strawberry Delight can be prepared in less than ten minutes
Strawberry Delight can be prepared in less than ten minutes

Strawberry Delight

Ingredients

Mint leaves sprigs 06

Strawberries 04

Lime juice 10 ml

Lime flavoured soft drink 01 can

Procedure

Put ice cubes in a Roly Poly glass add lime juice and mint sprigs.

Add the strawberry slices and top up with the lime flavoured soft drink.

(Recipe by Chef Prateek Agarwal, Radisson Blu MBD, Noida)

Beetroot Ki Gilawat will put hearts in your food
Beetroot Ki Gilawat will put hearts in your food

Beetroot ki Gilawat

Ingredients

Beetroot 200 gms

Desi Ghee 4 tbsp

Lemon Juice 1 tbsp

Garlic Chopped 2 tsp

Ginger Chopped 2 tsp

Green Chillies chopped

Cashewnut Powder 1/4 cup

Roasted Chana Dal Powder 1/4 cup

Caraway Seeds 1/2 tsp

Garam Masala Powder 1/4 tsp

Chaat Masala 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Edible Flowers

Procedure

Heat ghee in a pan. Sauté garlic and ginger, add beetroot, salt and sauté. Add lemon juice.

Stir till all the moisture dries up and the beetroot gets completely cooked.

Add green chillies and continue to sauté.

Transfer the mixture into a bowl. Add cashewnut powder, roasted chana dal powder, caraway seeds, garam masala powder, chaat masala and mix well.

Heat a pan and add sufficient ghee. Divide the mixture into eight equal portions.

Grease your palms, take small portions of the mixture and shape them. Place the shaped gilawat on the hot pan and shallow fry.

When the underside is done, flip over and cook till the other side is done.

Do not flip the gilawat too often as they are very delicate and may break.

(Recipe by Chef Arun Sundararaj, Taj Mahal Hotel)

Beetroot gnocchi with cheese sauce is by loved by one and all
Beetroot gnocchi with cheese sauce is by loved by one and all

Beetroot gnocchi with cheese sauce

Ingredients

Potatoes (roasted) 150gm

Refined flour 15gm

Salt to taste

Egg 1

Beetroot juice 15ml

Olive Oil 10ml

Butter 10gm

Heavy Cream 15ml

Parsley to garnish

Grated Cheddar 10gm

Grated Parmesan 10gm

Gorgonzola Cheese 4gm

Mascarpone Cheese 10gm

Procedure

Peel and grate the potato into a bowl. Add egg, salt, beetroot juice and flour. Mix with your hands. One the dough comes together, with flour-coated hands, mould into cigar-like shape 1cm thick.

Drop the gnocchi in boiling water. The gnocchi will float once done. Drain the gnocchi well.

In a saucepan combine cream and butter. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently until butter melts. Gradually stir in the cheeses. Reduce heat, stir just until all cheese is melted. Add the gnocchi. Serve with chopped parsley.

(Recipe by Chef Ritu Dalmia)

Sweet candy and chocolate kisses is a must try for sweet lovers.
Sweet candy and chocolate kisses is a must try for sweet lovers.

Sweet candy and chocolate kisses

Ingredients

-4 large egg whites at room temperature

-1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

-1/8 teaspoon fine salt

-1 1/2 cups/300 g sugar

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

-3 tablespoons crushed candy canes or any hard orange sugar candy

-8 ounces/225 g dark chocolate, finely chopped

Procedure

Heat the oven to 250°F/115°C. Line 3 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. (If you don’t have 3 baking sheets, be sure to allow the baking sheet to cool completely before baking the second and third batches of meringues.)

Using a stand mixer or a hand mixer, beat the egg whites on medium speed until they’re foamy. Add the cream of tartar and salt, increase the speed to medium-high and beat the whites until soft peaks form. With the mixer running, add the sugar 1 tablespoon at a time and beat the whites until they’re glossy and hold stiff peaks. Remove the bowl from the mixer and add the crushed candy canes, chocolate, vanilla, and food coloring (if using). Use a rubber spatula to fold the ingredients into the meringue.

Use a tablespoon to measure out dollops of meringue onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake the meringues until they begin to crack on top, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and let them cool completely on wire racks. Store the cookies for up to 5 days at room temperature and in an airtight container.

(Recipe by chef Suvir Saran)

Author tweets@ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad can make the evening memorable. (Shutterstock)
Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad can make the evening memorable. (Shutterstock)
recipe

V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Want to rustle up surprise at home for the one you love? Here are some delicious and easy recipes that will sweeten up the V-Day menu
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red Velvet Waffle Cookie(Inspired By Charm)
Red Velvet Waffle Cookie(Inspired By Charm)
recipe

Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Valentine's Week 2021: If you're in the mood for a snack that will last you well after the charms of Valentine's Day are over, then the following recipe for this decadent, lush and easy to make Red Velvet Waffle Cookie is the perfect creation to add a bit of fun and colour to your V-day celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deconstructed Banoffee Pie(Granny Mouse Country House)
Deconstructed Banoffee Pie(Granny Mouse Country House)
recipe

Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Valentine's Week: If low-key celebrations are something you are after this Valentine's Day, then this deconstructed Banoffee Pie recipe is the perfect end to sweeten your Valentine's night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: On Promise Day, commit to treat bae to healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken(Instagram/litecravings)
Recipe: On Promise Day, commit to treat bae to healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken(Instagram/litecravings)
recipe

Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Dixie Crystals)
Representational Image(Dixie Crystals)
recipe

Recipe: Cute Teddy Bear cookies to brighten up your Valentine's Week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Valentine's 2021: On Teddy Day, teddy bears are giving to express one's love or affection for someone, however, you need not go the traditional tried and tested route, instead try this recipe for the cutest Teddy Bear shaped cookies that will surely win over your better half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
recipe

No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Easy chocolate truffle recipe(Instagram/ _bakeandbinge_)
Easy chocolate truffle recipe(Instagram/ _bakeandbinge_)
recipe

Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • Pamper your partner this Valentine's week and tell them how special they are to you by making their favourite chocolate desserts and what better occasion to do this than chocolate day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes(Instagram/alligga_health)
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes(Instagram/alligga_health)
recipe

Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted with Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bacon Rose Quiche(allrecipes.com)
Bacon Rose Quiche(allrecipes.com)
recipe

Recipe: Try this Rose Bacon Quiche recipe with your Valentine this V-day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2021: If you and your partner are one of those people who prefer staying home and enjoying a homecooked meal, this Bacon Quiche recipe is perfect for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Pink Pasta(Simply Beautiful Eating)
Vegan Pink Pasta(Simply Beautiful Eating)
recipe

Recipe: Vegan Pink Pasta recipe for a low-key romantic dinner for two this V-day

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Get a glass of Rosé, white or red wine and pair it with this healthy pasta recipe for a low-key romantic meal at home with your loved one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Easy Tiramisu recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
Easy Tiramisu recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
recipe

This Valentine's Day pamper your loved ones with delicious Tiramisu cups: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • The perfect blend of coffee flavour, sweetness of biscuits and a thick creamy texture. These Tiramisu cups is what you need to prepare on Rose Day for your loved ones and surprise them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake(Instagram/randigarrettdesign)
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake(Instagram/randigarrettdesign)
recipe

Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • Want your romantic efforts to make your partner’s heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine’s Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love(Instagram/begoodorganics)
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love(Instagram/begoodorganics)
recipe

Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red velvet brownies recipe(Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)
Red velvet brownies recipe(Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)
recipe

This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:57 PM IST
  • Make this Valentine's week special by baking these delicious red velvet brownies that have a twist of chocolate, and satiate your sweet tooth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins(Instagram/susiiiiin)
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins(Instagram/susiiiiin)
recipe

Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Valentine’s week is just round the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note. Enjoy the wonderful harmony of love and treat your taste buds with this recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP