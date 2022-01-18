What’s with this new found love for kulhad?

Gone are the days when kulhad (earthen cups) were meant for only serving tea, lassi and phirni. With a twist in the way we enjoy food and drinks now, kulhad has been used for serving all sort of meals, right from rajma chawal, biryani, manchurian rice, noodles to momos and desserts. While some call it innovative and interesting, others feel this trend is a little over the top.

“I have seen many restaurants, small cafes and even street vendors serving food in kulhad. It’s the new craze and I give it a thumbs up! Usage of kulhad will not just give local potters access to a vast market, it has health benefits as well. Food cooked in earthen pots don’t release any harmful gas when exposed to high temperatures,” says Aman Singhal, a food blogger.

Kulhad momos gives a new flavour to momos. (Photo: foodiesince2013/Instagram)

Inspired by his grandmother, chef Harry from Red Meat Company, started using earthenware for cooking and serving even before it became a trend. He says, “I believe that mud/clay pots looks classy and also bring out unique vibrant colours in the dish. There is also a huge change in flavour after the dish has been cooked in an earthen pot. ”

For Rubail Pupneja, sous chef, The Samrat, kulhad is one of the quirky ways to highlight Indian tradition. He says, “Using kulhad adds an Indian touch to any dish and that’s what fascinates me the most. It adds to the overall experience, in terms of presentation and rustic taste.”

Yoghurt, hot milk with sugar as well as some regional desserts, such as kulfi are also served in kulhads. “Serving coffee, pizzas and momos is spoiling the cuisine and taste of the product. Nowadays the fusion is creating lot of confusion, as we have started blindly following a trend but whether the same will improve the taste, texture and aroma of the product or vice versa no research is done on that part,” says Gaurav Malhotra, Sr. Sous Chef, The Ashok, New Delhi.

Some Delhi-based eateries serve maggi in kulhad. (Photo: globe_and_gluttony/Instagram)

Kulhad, also known as sakora, is getting merged with various food items because people prefer eco-friendly products. Swapnadeep Mukherjee, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, loves how kulhad allows one to stay innovative yet healthy. “We must try new flavours and experiments but we also have to see its long-run sustenance. Kulhad is known to give an earthy essence, flavour, fragrance. So whether it’s momos or pizza, I believe, it should always enhance the taste of food, which is not the case,” he says.

Food blogger Kulyoti Dhingra, who tried kulhad pizza recently, says, “Serving anything and everything in kulhad doesn’t make sense to me. But you can try it once for the sake of experiencing it.”

