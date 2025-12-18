Winter Special Kukurmutta Paneer Rassa, Try This Protein-Packed Recipe At Home

Kukurmutta Paneer Rassa is rooted in everyday Indian kitchens where winter meals are planned around seasonal availability and nourishment. Mushrooms, known locally as kukurmutta, are often chosen during colder months because they cook quickly and pair well with spice-based gravies. Paneer balances the dish by adding substance and protein. Kukurmutta Paneer Rassa(Freepik)

Mushrooms have been eaten across Asia and Europe for centuries, long before they became common in Indian homes. Their entry into Indian cooking increased in the late 20th century as fresh varieties reached local markets. Paneer, introduced much earlier during the Mughal period, shaped many slow-cooked gravies that remain popular today.

This paneer rassa recipe works well as a protein-packed winter meal. Mushrooms are naturally light yet rich in B vitamins and minerals that support daily energy. Paneer provides vegetarian protein and calcium, making the dish filling without relying on heavy preparation.

The curry-style cooking used in Kukurmutta Paneer Rassa allows flavours to develop gradually. Spices blend evenly with mushrooms and paneer, creating a balanced Indian curry recipe suited for family lunches and dinners. The dish shows how seasonal ingredients continue to guide healthy mushroom recipes in modern home cooking.

Kukurmutta Paneer Rassa Recipe, A Protein-Rich Indian Curry

Ingredients

Button mushrooms (cleaned, sliced) – 250 g

Paneer (cubed) – 200 g

Onion (finely chopped) – 1 cup

Tomato (pureed) – 1 cup

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tbsp

Green chilli (optional) – 1 small

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 1½ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Garam masala – ½ tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Water – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Instructions

Heat oil in a deep pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add chopped onion and sauté until soft. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilli. Cook until raw aroma reduces. Add tomato puree and cook until oil separates. Add coriander powder, turmeric, chilli powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 1 minute. Add mushrooms and sauté for 3–4 minutes. Pour in water and simmer for 5 minutes. Add paneer cubes gently. Simmer for another 3–4 minutes. Sprinkle garam masala and turn off heat.

FAQs

Can Kukurmutta Paneer Rassa be prepared for everyday meals?

Yes, it uses simple ingredients and cooking methods, making it suitable for regular home-cooked lunches or dinners.

2. Can this Mushroom Paneer Curry be part of a healthy diet?

Yes, mushrooms add fibre and minerals, while paneer provides protein, supporting balanced daily nutrition.

3. How can this paneer rassa recipe be made lighter?

Use less oil, add more mushrooms, and choose fresh paneer to keep the curry light.