World Tiramisu Day 2025: 3 tasty recipes to pamper yourself on this day

World Tiramisu Day 2025: Every year, March 21 is dedicated to the celebration of the beloved Italian dessert- Tiramisu. It's an instant boost to your mood with delicious flavours that give your tastebuds a premium experience. The name ‘tiramisu’ translates to pick me up or cheer me up. Like its name, Tiramisu does the job perfectly to uplift your mood. Tiramisu is loaded with premium goodness- from the velvety mascarpone cream to the unique layering.(Shutterstock)

Tiramisu showcases the fine art of layering in culinary arts with espresso-coated ladyfingers (finger-shaped sponge biscuits) delicately stacked between rich, velvety mascarpone cream, which is made from heavy cream and citric or tartaric acid.

Tiramisu is a sensory experience in itself, with a mix of sweet, bitter, and creamy tastes, while visually, the distinct layering of tiramisu sets it a class apart. You are also blessed with the aroma of brewed espresso and the subtle sweetness of mascarpone. And as you dig in, you realize every bite is a fine indulgence.

On this special occasion, we have curated some Tiramisu recipes for you to treat your sweet tooth. It's suitable for those who steer clear of too ‘sweet’ desserts, as the rich bitter notes from espresso add variety to the blank sweetness.

Chef Amit Sharma , Head Chef at Love & Cheesecake, shared three recipes that you can try:

Classic Tiramisu

Tiramisu has a rich coffee flavour.(PC: Shutterstock)

Ingredients

For coffee soak:

Espresso - 1 cup (hot)

Marsala Wine - 2 tbsp (optional)

Sugar - 2 tbsp

For Mascarpone mixture:

Mascarpone Cheese - 250g

Heavy Cream - 200ml (cold)

Egg Yolks - 4

Powdered Sugar - 120g

Vanilla Extract - 1 tsp

Cocoa Powder - For dusting

For Assembling:

Ladyfinger Biscuits - 200g

Method

Prepare coffee soak:

Mix hot espresso, Marsala wine, and sugar. Let it cool to room temperature.

Mascarpone mixture:

Whisk egg yolks and powdered sugar until thick and pale.

Add mascarpone cheese and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth.

In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream until stiff peaks form, then fold it into the mascarpone mixture.

Assembling:

Dip ladyfingers quickly into the coffee soak and place them in a layer in your serving dish.

Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the soaked ladyfingers.

Repeat the layers, ending with the mascarpone mixture.

Dust generously with cocoa powder.

Chill:

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight before serving.

Chef’s Tip: Chef Amit Sharma said, “The Classic Tiramisu is all about elegance and simplicity. Its charm lies in the perfect harmony of bold coffee, creamy mascarpone, and a touch of cocoa. The key is in the balance. Using quality mascarpone and ensuring the whipped cream is folded in gently creates the perfect light and airy texture that defines a good tiramisu. Also, letting it rest overnight allows the flavours to meld beautifully, enhancing the overall experience."

Chocolate Tiramisu

Chocolate's addition to tiramisu is unique.(PC: Love and Cheesecake)

Ingredients

For coffee soak:

Coffee syrup - 1 cup (hot)

Kahlua or Coffee Liqueur - 2 tbsp

Sugar - 2 tbsp

For Mascarpone mixture:

Mascarpone Cheese - 250g

Heavy Cream - 200ml (cold)

Powdered Sugar - 100g

Cocoa Powder - For dusting

Dark Chocolate (shaved) - For layering and garnish

Assembling:

Dark Chocolate Ganache - 100g (for layering)

Method

Prepare coffee soak:

Mix hot espresso, Kahlua, and sugar. Let it cool to room temperature.

Mascarpone mixture:

Whisk mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, and heavy cream until smooth and creamy.

Assembling:

Dip ladyfingers quickly into the coffee soak and place them in a layer in your serving dish.

Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the soaked ladyfingers.

Add a layer of dark chocolate ganache and sprinkle shaved dark chocolate over it.

Repeat the layers, ending with the mascarpone mixture.

Dust generously with cocoa powder and top with more dark chocolate shavings.

Chill:

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight before serving.

Chef’s Tip: Chef Amit Sharma added, “ For the Chocolate Tiramisu, layering in a rich, velvety dark chocolate ganache adds depth and a luscious texture. For the Classic Tiramisu, gently folding the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture ensures the perfect airy, creamy consistency.”

Furthermore, distinguishing the chocolate variant from the classic one, he said, "Tiramisu is a timeless dessert, but I wanted to add a playful twist with the Chocolate Tiramisu. It is decadent, indulgent, and a delight for chocolate lovers. The Classic version, on the other hand, stays true to its roots with its beautifully balanced flavours of coffee, mascarpone, and cocoa. Both are versatile and irresistible.”

ALSO READ: From chocolate barfi to kheer: 5 irresistible Indian sweets recipes infused with a chocolatey twist

Strawberry Tiramisu

Ingredients:

Fresh strawberries, pureed- 300 g

Mascarpone cheese- 200 g

Heavy cream- 200 ml

Powdered sugar- 50 g

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 packet ladyfinger biscuits

2 tbsp strawberry jam or sugar (optional)

Cocoa powder for dusting

Method

Prepare the strawberry syrup: Blend 200g of fresh strawberries into a puree. In a small bowl, mix the strawberry puree with a tablespoon of sugar or jam (optional). Set aside.

Blend 200g of fresh strawberries into a puree. In a small bowl, mix the strawberry puree with a tablespoon of sugar or jam (optional). Set aside. Prepare the mascarpone filling: In a bowl, whip the mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth and fluffy.

In a bowl, whip the mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth and fluffy. Assemble the tiramisu: Dip the ladyfinger biscuits quickly into the strawberry syrup and layer them in the bottom of a serving dish or individual glasses.

Dip the ladyfinger biscuits quickly into the strawberry syrup and layer them in the bottom of a serving dish or individual glasses. Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the soaked biscuits.

Add another layer of dipped ladyfingers, followed by the remaining mascarpone mixture.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight for the best flavour.

Serve: Before serving, dust with cocoa powder and top with fresh strawberry slices.

Chef's Tip: Chef Amit Sharma said, “It's a fresh take on the classic Italian tiramisu, this version swaps coffee for juicy strawberries. For an extra touch, you can add a little bit of lemon zest to the mascarpone mixture for a citrusy twist.”

ALSO READ: These 5 desserts ate and left no crumbs. See why India loves them