Monday, Feb 03, 2025
6 qualities to look for in a partner according to relationship coach: ‘Find someone who loves…’

BySanya Panwar
Feb 03, 2025 02:39 PM IST

With Jillian Turecki's advice you can get closer to prioritising qualities that matter most to you and focus on building a strong connection with your partner.

No one is perfect, and relationships involve growth and compromise. However, Jillian Turecki, a relationship coach and author, says that finding someone with few specific qualities can lay a strong foundation for a healthy, loving, and fulfilling partnership. And what are these qualities to look out for? Also read | 8 things to consider if you are dating to marry: 'Don't get physical until...'

Knowing if someone is 'the one' for you can be a complex and personal experience. Here are some things to look for in your ideal partner. (Representative picture: Pexels)
Knowing if someone is 'the one' for you can be a complex and personal experience. Here are some things to look for in your ideal partner. (Representative picture: Pexels)

Reflect on your values and non-negotiables

According to Jillian, someone who takes responsibility for their own happiness, prioritises emotional intelligence and connection, is committed to building a life together, sharing goals, and working as a team.

Someone who treats you with kindness, compassion, and respect, even in disagreements or challenging moments, is pro-open communication and active listening, and is willing to give their time, attention, and support without expecting anything in return.

How to find your ideal partner

When searching for a partner, it's essential to consider the qualities that matter the most to you. Here are some key characteristics to look for, according to Jillian, who wrote on Instagram, 'find a partner':

⦿ Who is a giver. Not because they want something from you and not because they are insecure. But because they are a good, generous person, who values you. Be that partner, too.

⦿ Who wants to build with you. Who is committed, shares your vision of what a life well-lived is and who wants to grow with you. Be that partner, too.

⦿ Who thinks you are too important to lose. Be that partner, too.

⦿ Who treats with respect during an argument. Remember, you are not trying to win an argument. You are trying to create a close relationship. Ego always gets in the way of emotional intimacy. Be that partner, too.

⦿ Who loves empathy, not ego. Be that partner, too.

⦿ Who does not expect you to make them happy. Who understands that you should be adding to each other's happiness, but that fulfilment is an inside job. Be that partner, too.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

