74-year-old woman single for 3 decades says she is far happier alone than in sad marriage; shares advice for young women

Choosing a life of independence is often seen as daunting, especially in a world that still places strong value on relationships and companionship. But for some, solitude becomes a path to clarity, peace, and self-respect. Pamela Allyn, a 74-year-old blogger, recently shared her reflections on singlehood in a May 15 Instagram post, drawing attention for her honest take on life, love, and happiness after three decades of being single. (Also read: '3 relationships, a marriage and a divorce': Woman’s recap of a tumultuous 2025 leaves internet stunned ) Pamela Allyn advocates emotional independence and self-respect for women. (Instagram)

“If you're scared of being single, listen to this. I'm 74, single, childless, and I've been single for three decades. And you know what I learned? I was far lonelier in the marriage I wasn't happy in than I've ever been being single,” she said.

Pamela went on to share practical advice for those stepping into singlehood, stressing the importance of financial awareness and independence.

Financial independence is key “First, protect yourself financially. Learn where every dollar goes. It’s probably wise to make sure what accounts and debts your name is on,” she advised.

She also highlighted the importance of staying connected with loved ones during transitional phases. “And then don’t isolate yourself. Most likely your family and friends will help carry you through this difficult time. And it will be difficult sometimes.”