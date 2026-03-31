Can you experience true love more than once, or is it meant to happen just once?

Is love meant to happen once, or can it find us more than once? There are many theories that try to define love, yet there is surprisingly little conversation about how often we truly fall in love. Popular Indian author Ravindra Singh touched on this very question through his book Can Love Happen Twice? Falling in love is the most beautiful chaos you will ever feel. (Unsplash)

‘Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyaar ek hi baar hota hai,’ remains one of the most iconic lines that every filmy buff has grown up hearing and believing. But does it hold relevance, especially in today’s modern world of dating? That being said, there is a theory that says we fall in love three times in a lifetime.

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These contrasting ideas shape different perceptions of love, often leaving us to navigate and make sense of an already complex human emotion. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aditi Govitrikar, actor, supermodel, wellness expert, and India’s only Mrs World, shared her views on these varying perspectives and how they influence the way we experience love.

“I would argue that love has no limits, but is made of many layers,” said Dr Aditi. “As we go through different stages in life, we don't simply fall for different individuals; we fall in love with different people,” Aditi added.