Children's Day 2024: 5 ways to make the day full of fun and celebrations for your kids

Children's Day 2024: Dedicated to the birth anniversary of India’s first prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year. Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly remembered as Chacha Nehru was extremely fond of children, and loved to spend his days surrounded by them. On Children’s Day, special programmes are organised in schools, colleges and institutions to celebrate children and their innocence. Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year.(Pexels)

Parents also celebrate this day at home with their kids, showering on them a lot of love and care. As we prepare to celebrate Children’s Day this year, scroll down to check out a few fun ways to spend the day with your kids.

Bake a cake together:

Baking with children can be a fun activity.

Shared activities always end up giving us the best memories to cherish. A children’s time in the kitchen with their parents will also instill in them a sense of responsibility and accomplishment. Also, baking together and indulging in your homemade cake can never go wrong as a celebration.

Do a photoshoot:

Click cute pictures with your little ones.

Have a theme for the day – it can be anything from your children’s favourite superhero to their favourite cartoon character. Play dress up and then click a lot of photographs. Decorate the living room with the photographs together.

Decorate your home with DIY crafts:

Crafts can be another great option.

From making paper boats to cutting stars out of chart paper, to making your own decoration fairy lights, DIY crafts can help children indulge into the world of arts and creativity, and inspire them to innovate.

Do a movie marathon:

Pop on some Netflix for an after-school movie night.

List out all the favourite movies of your children, get matching pajamas made for the day, and install a projector in the living room. Made makeshift tents with curtains, add fairy lights to it, and cuddle together while watching their favourite movies.

Dance party:

Dance your heart out with your favourite dance partner.

Let Children’s Day be just another excuse to put on your favourite music and dance like crazy with your children. With their funny moves and their childish giggles, make the best of the day, and add to the memory board.