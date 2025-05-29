Couples therapist shares 7 true or false questions to know the ‘health of your relationship’

Do you want to check the health of your relationship? Couples therapist Jeff Guenther took to Instagram recently to share seven questions that you can ask yourself or your partner to know where you both stand. According to the therapist, ideally, every single question should be true. (Freepik)

Are you in a healthy relationship?

On May 21, the couples therapist shared a video on Instagram where he listed the seven true or false questions. He stated that these will reveal the health of your relationship. He added, “I am looking for seven trues.” Let's find out what these questions are:

Question 1:

My world is expanding and growing because of this relationship, not shrinking to keep the peace. True or false?

Question 2:

I trust that my partner is emotionally safe. They do not weaponise my vulnerabilities or use my feelings against me. True or false?

Question 3:

When something good happens, they are one of the first people I want to tell, and I trust they'll be happy for me, not weirdly competitive or distant. True or false?

Question 4:

I don't have to keep major parts of myself hidden - my opinions, my quirks, my dreams - to make this work. True or false?

Question 5:

When I set a boundary, it is met with curiosity or respect, not punishment or withdrawal. True or false?

Question 6:

I still feel like I have full access to my own life, my friendships, my hobbies, and my decisions. True or false?

Question 7:

If a close friend described a relationship just like mine, I would feel genuinely happy for them, not secretly worried. True or false?

Why asking these questions is important

According to the therapist, ideally, every single question he mentioned in the clip should be true. As they aren't just relationship goals, they're the bare minimum for emotional safety and mutual respect in a relationship.

However, if you didn't check all the boxes, do not panic, but don't dismiss these either. “Figure out why and whether it's something that can be worked on together or a sign that you're settling for less than you deserve,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.