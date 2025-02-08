Do women really love ‘bad boys’? Science finally has the answer to the seductive appeal of Dark Triad traits

Breaking down the Dark Triad

The Dark Triad refers to three personality traits that, while often seen in high-powered leaders and master manipulators, are generally considered socially undesirable -

Narcissism: A mix of grandiosity, entitlement and an insatiable need for admiration, often coupled with a lack of empathy. Machiavellianism: A strategic, manipulative mindset that prioritises personal gain, often at the expense of others. Psychopathy: Impulsivity, lack of remorse, and an alarming disregard for the emotions or well-being of others.

Despite their negative reputation, some research has hinted that these traits may hold short-term appeal, particularly in the dating world; however, new findings published in the Journal of Personality challenge this notion. It suggested that individuals actually prefer low levels of Dark Triad traits—especially when considering long-term relationships.

Are Dark Triad traits really attractive?

Researchers Yavor Dragostinov and Tom Booth set out to test the supposed allure of Dark Triad traits by examining how men and women rated the attractiveness of different personality types. They created personality profiles using carefully designed vignettes—short descriptions of behaviour—paired with controlled facial images from the Chicago Face Dataset.

Using disrespectful language and stonewalling the partner during difficult conversations is a toxic pattern in a relationship. (Unsplash)

These vignettes represented low, medium or high levels of Dark Triad traits. Participants, recruited online via social media and research platforms, were asked to evaluate these profiles for both short-term flings and long-term relationships.

Importantly, in the second phase of the study, the researchers randomised the facial images to ensure that attractiveness ratings were based on personality rather than physical features.

Key findings

The results debunked the "bad boy" myth. Across both studies -

For short-term relationships: Participants who were sexually attracted to men (mostly women) rated the profiles overall as less attractive compared to those who were sexually attracted to women (mostly men). However, there was no significant preference for high Dark Triad traits.

Participants who were sexually attracted to men (mostly women) rated the profiles overall as less attractive compared to those who were sexually attracted to women (mostly men). However, there was no significant preference for high Dark Triad traits. For long-term relationships: The trend became even clearer. Lower levels of Dark Triad traits were consistently rated as the most attractive across all sexual preferences.

The trend became even clearer. Lower levels of Dark Triad traits were consistently rated as the most attractive across all sexual preferences. In the second study, where facial attractiveness was randomised: Lower levels of Dark Triad traits were actually preferred even for short-term relationships—challenging previous research that suggested narcissism and Machiavellianism might enhance short-term desirability.

Limitations

However, the study does have its limitations. Unlike real-world dating, where chemistry, voice, body language and interactions play a major role, this research relied on static images and written descriptions. In reality, someone’s attractiveness is influenced by a combination of factors, including how their personality comes across in real-life interactions.

Nice guys (and girls) don’t finish last

The study reinforced the idea that while confidence and charm can be attractive, manipulative or narcissistic tendencies do not necessarily add to someone’s desirability. Contrary to the long-held belief that “bad boys” (or “bad girls”) have an edge in dating, people—especially those seeking serious relationships—tend to favour kindness, emotional stability and genuine connection over cold calculation or self-centred bravado.

We should always be the wind beneath the wings of the partner. When we discourage them from following their passion and dreams, we are being the toxic partner in the relationship. (Unsplash)

If you have ever worried that being “too nice” makes you less attractive, science suggests otherwise. While a little confidence goes a long way, the true appeal comes from authenticity, emotional intelligence and kindness—qualities that stand the test of time far better than manipulative charm.