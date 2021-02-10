French government seeks to set age for sexual consent at 15
France’s government wants to set the age of sexual consent at 15 and make it easier to punish long-ago child sexual abuse, amid growing public pressure and a wave of online testimonies about rape and other sexual violence by parents and authority figures.
Calling such treatment of children “intolerable,” the justice ministry said in a statement that “the government is determined to act quickly to implement the changes that our society expects.”
“An act of sexual penetration by an adult on a minor under 15 will be considered a rape,” Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said Tuesday on France-2 television. Consent would no longer be able to be cited to diminish the charges, but exceptions would be made for teenagers having consensual sex, he said.
The change would still need to be enshrined in law, but the announcement is a major step after years of efforts to toughen French protection for children victims of rape and sexual violence.
A push to set France’s first age of consent three years ago in the wake of the global #MeToo movement failed amid legal complications. But the effort has gained new momentum since accusations emerged last month of incestuous sexual abuse involving a prominent French political expert, Olivier Duhamel. That unleashed an online #MeTooInceste movement in France that led to hundreds of similar testimonies.
The Justice Ministry says it is in discussions with victims’ groups about toughening punishment of incest and extending or abolishing the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse, which has prevented prosecution in several high-profile cases in France in recent years.
It also says it wants “to ensure that victims of the same perpetrator do not receive different legal treatment,” which could broaden the scope to prosecute people accused of abuse of multiple people over decades.
In the Duhamel case, the Paris prosecutor opened an investigation into alleged “rapes and sexual abuses by a person exercising authority” over a child following public accusations made in a book by his stepdaughter that he abused her twin brother in the 1980s, when the siblings were 13-years-old.
Duhamel said he was “the target of personal attacks” and stepped down from his many professional positions, including as a respected TV commentator and head of National Foundation of Political Sciences. The foundation manages the prestigious Sciences Po university in Paris, whose director Frederic Mion resigned this week amid the fallout from the accusations.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French government seeks to set age for sexual consent at 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How shared partisanship and social media ties are linked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban
- Russian film director Andrei Fenochka's online series, Here I Come, about queer young people has been welcomed by the audience as a romantic story that mixes 'mystics, dreams and everyday life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s in Covid times: Pressure test for young denizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Children's time perception, risk for developmental coordination disorder linked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Clooney wrote lots of love letters to his wife Amal during lockdown
- During a recent interview, George Clooney revealed that he loves writing letters to his wife and he wrote a lot of them during the lockdown. That is not all, even Amal used to write letters to the actor and keep them under his pillow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein cancel grant to Polish 'LGBT-free zone'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NFL Super Bowl week helps raise awareness on human trafficking
- NFL players support anti-trafficking work around the Super Bowl as a high priority issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalai Lama's 'The Little Book of Encouragement' highlights the key to happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halle Berry teaches 7-year-old son to rethink gender stereotypes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College romance: Ghosting is the new normal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Use of social media apps linked to feelings of isolation during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blake Lively talks about women's relationship with their bodies: Be proud of it
- Blake Lively recently opened up about how insecure she felt after giving birth to her third baby and the fact that no brands had clothes in her size made those feelings even more concrete.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Children determine emotions by what they hear: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian lawmaker proposes quota for trans employees in big firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox