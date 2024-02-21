In order to improve the emotional connection shared in a relationship, we need to create a space for healthy and open communication. The space should be devoid of any tendency of judgement or criticism. The partners should be allowed to come and share their emotions without any fear. "When you give your partner the benefit of the doubt, you create an environment conducive to open communication. It encourages your partner to express themselves without fear of immediate judgment, fostering honest and transparent conversations," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir. Giving your partner the benefit of doubt: Here's what it looks like(Unsplash)

The expert further added that giving the partner the benefit of doubt helps in deepening emotional intimacy and connection. "It allows for vulnerability and the sharing of thoughts and feelings without the fear of immediate criticism, contributing to a deeper connection between you and your partner," Israa added.

Here's what it looks like to give the partner the benefit of doubt:

Positive intentions: We need to trust the partner and their intentions. When something goes wrong, we should not jump to conclusions right away – instead we should assume that they may have positive intentions.

Express: In case of insecurities or concerns related to the partner or the relationship, we should express them in a calm and open manner rather than accusing them of making us feel that way.

Emotions that we are not aware of: We should also consider and explore the possibility that the partner may have emotions that we are not aware of – we should create a healthy space for them to express those emotions.

Alternative explanations: Instead of assuming, we should consider alternative explanations for their behaviours and try to avoid conflict based on those behaviours.

Ask for clarifications: We should not take actions based on negative assumptions that may get triggered based on their behaviours. Instead, we should ask for clarifications and decide accordingly.