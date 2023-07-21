We often feel ashamed of our true selves to the partner in a relationship. Hence, this emotion finds unhealthy outlets such as anger and aggressiveness. "All ineffective relationship problems, from aggressiveness to poor boundaries and everything in between, are rooted in shame. Shame creates anxiety, anxiety gets acted out in ways that say stay safe," wrote Relationship Expert Julie Menanno as she explained the impact of shame in relationships. She further added, " For shame to heal, it needs to be talked about. You can talk about it by first understanding how it’s shows up. For avoidant partners that’s usually as defending, deflecting, shutting down, and anything else they think will keep them one step ahead of their shame. For anxious partners it’s usually blame, criticism, and controlling behaviors that they think will keep them safe from the shame that will push people away from them. When shame starts to be seen, it starts to dissolve. As it dissolves, the ineffective relationship behaviors it drives start to lessen." How shame shows up in relationships(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Things to do to instantly de-escalate an intense argument

Julie further noted down a few ways by which shame shows up in relationships:

Dependency is seen as weakness: We often feel that needy people are weak. Hence, we try to stay away from asking for help and pretend to be strong.

Too much: We also feel that if we talk about the needs and expectations that we have, we will be seen as being too much. Hence, we do not prioritise ourselves and end up being people pleasers, putting others first.

To get everything right: We also set very high expectations of ourselves – because we think that if we do not do everything right, we will be seen as being a bad partner.

Lovable: We think that we are not lovable, and we do not deserve the affection that we are getting. Hence, we put in extra efforts to keep the partner happy and close to us.

Talking about the issues and finding ways to vent out in healthy ways and being vulnerable to each other can help in reducing the impact of shame in relationships.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON