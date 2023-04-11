Procrastination can be harmful for growth. Often, we are about to embark on a new journey of work or a project, and then we tell ourselves that we will start it tomorrow. However, we keep pushing the date further and get delayed in starting it. This happens due to a range of reasons – we start to overthink the possibilities and lose interest in starting the project. We also think of the worst-case scenarios in our head and get pessimistic about it. The sense of feeling overwhelmed or the constant brain fog can also lead to this procrastination. However, is this healthy? How to get out of analysis paralysis?(Unsplash)

Psychologist Nicole LePera pointed out why this happens - “The truth is: analysis paralysis is a protective mode. Why would we go into a protection mode when we’re doing something that’s good for us? Because the brain doesn’t care what’s good for us. The brain is about conserving energy and keeping us within our familiar patterns. Our familiar patterns feel safe (predictable) to our brain. Even if those patterns are making us miserable.”

Hence, when we are about to start a change, the brain processes that feeling as a way of seeing danger – that everything will change all at once. This activates the nervous system which instantly starts to go into flight, fight, freeze or fawn mode. In order to get out of analysis paralysis, we need to work in sync with the mind and the body. Nicole shared that to regulate the nervous system, we need to get into the social engagement zone, where we can slow down our breathing and make ourselves feel confident.

The best way to start doing it is to make small promises to ourselves every day and keep them. This will help the brain to understand that we are safe. “This method uses the mind and body in our favor, rather than sending the nervous system into a threat state,” wrote Nicole. “Change is a series of baby steps,” she wrapped the post.

