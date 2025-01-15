Husband's 'I am too attracted to my wife' post gets cute reactions online: Here's how to keep sparks alive in marriage

The internet can sometimes be a negative space, so, it's wonderful to see a husband openly expressing his affection and attraction towards his wife. What's even better is seeing people celebrating their love in a healthy and uplifting way. Also read | What is the best age to marry? Pros and cons of marrying in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond A man's post about being 'obsessed' with his wife of two years is grabbing attention online. (Representative picture: Pexels)

Being happily married or being in a healthy long-term relationship is a blessing, but it is not easy – effort, lots of patience, and infinite understanding are key. Before reading about things you can do to keep the spark alive in your relationship and build an everlasting bond, check out the husband's post that's winning hearts on Instagram:

'I am obsessing over her, I feel like she's way too hot'

FactsDailyy, a popular Instagram page that shares interesting and little-known facts on a wide range of topics, on Wednesday, shared a post titled, “How much obsessed do you want him to be with you?” The said post shared a screenshot of a husband's post in which he asked, “Why am I too attracted to my wife?”

He wrote, “I know this sounds weird. But I have been with my wife for about 10 years – eight years dating and almost two married. I have always found her beautiful and super hot. But lately, these last few months, I am obsessing over her. I feel like she's way too hot. I can't stop staring at her when we are in the same room.”

He continued to write, “Is this normal? Do I need to do something? I tried looking online for help, but there isn't anything out there. I have no friends or family to ask about this.”

‘Man actually loves his wife’

Many reacted to the husband's post shared on FactsDailyy with the caption, “If it ain’t like this, I don’t want it.” One wrote, “The only kind of love that I want.” A second Instagram user said, “Man actually loves his wife and thinks something's wrong with him (laughing emoji).” A third commented, “She’s a lucky woman! I hope she is just as attracted to him.” Someone also said, "That’s how it's supposed to be king." A comment also read, “Dude has a crush on his wife…”

How to strengthen husband-wife bond

Looking for effective strategies to reignite the spark in your relationship or strengthen your connection with your partner? In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist and founder and director of Gateway of Healing, shared some tips. Here are a few of them:

⦿ Open and sincere discussions along with active listening are a priority.

⦿ Set aside time specifically for date nights amidst the everyday chaos.

⦿ When problems emerge, patience and understanding are crucial.

⦿ Celebrate joyous moments with laughter and light-heartedness.

⦿ Though marriage unites two souls, respecting everyone’s autonomy fortifies the foundation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.