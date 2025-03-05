Looking for love? Relationship coach shares 8 common early dating mistakes to avoid for a strong, lasting bond

Are you new to the dating game? If yes, there's a good chance you might be making some common mistakes that could hamper your chances of building a strong and meaningful connection. From rushing into things too quickly to misreading signals, some early missteps can make dating more challenging than it needs to be. (Also read: What is floodlighting? The new dating trend that turns first dates into therapy sessions ) Tips to build a healthy relationship: Avoid these common dating errors. (Pixabay)

Javal Bhatt, a relationship coach, frequently shares insights on dating and relationships with his Insta family. In his latest post, he revealed eight common early dating mistakes that you should avoid to build a healthy and lasting connection. Let's take a look at it.

1. Don't have expectations too soon

Avoid setting expectations too early in a relationship. Give it at least three months before making any assumptions about where things are headed.

2. Avoid rushing into physical intimacy

Don't over-flirt or get physical too soon. Meeting at least 10-12 times before taking things to the next level helps you avoid getting attached too quickly.

3. Look beyond outer beauty

A person's lifestyle and appearance aren't everything. Pay attention to their nature, behaviour, and mindset, these are what truly matter in the long run.

4. Pay attention to actions, not just words

Don't get swayed by charming words alone. Observe how consistently someone follows through on what they say. Actions always reveal true intentions.

5. Don't rush into commitment

Many people commit too soon without fully knowing each other. Take your time in the talking stage and make sure there's a real connection before diving in.

6. Stop playing games

Building a strong relationship requires honesty and personal growth. Instead of playing games, focus on developing a secure attachment style.

7. Let go of jealousy and insecurity

Feeling insecure or assuming the worst, like being cheated on or replaced, can lead to self-sabotage. Trust yourself and allow the relationship to grow naturally.

8. Keep your life balanced

Don't make the other person your entire world, especially in the early stages. Maintain a balanced life, give without over-giving, and keep your personal goals in focus.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.