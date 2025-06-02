Marriage coach shares 5 shocking reasons why couples lose attraction after getting married

Over time, many couples notice a decline in physical attraction and intimacy, especially after marriage. The spark that once defined the early stages of the relationship may begin to fade, leading to a sense of emotional and physical distance. But why does this shift occur? Also read | Want to increase intimacy and connection with your partner? Try these 5 expert tips from relationship coach Know the reasons why couples lose the physical attraction towards each other, after some time in a marriage. (Shutterstock)

On April 27, marriage coach Dr. Sapna Sharma shared a post noting down the reasons why couples lose the physical attraction towards each other, after some time in a marriage.

1. No concept of privacy:

Parents generally believe the couple should not be given privacy as much as possible. It is considered to be rude if they touch each other in presence of others or if they close their bedroom doors at any other times than the deep of night when everyone else has retired to their room. This makes the couples privacy very stressful. Also read | Relationship tips: 4 must-do practices for couples to cultivate lasting love and happiness

2. No concept of soft dating after marriage:

Outings are usually with family or friends or children and in crowded public places. Even most travels are with friends or family.

3. They wear worst clothes at home:

The best clothes and hair styles, jewellery and perfumes are kept for showing to others. Many people still wear the clothes ready to be thrown out.

4. No physical fitness:

They will take up utmost efforts with food and exercise for the purpose of getting married. Once done they go to work and binge eat and sleep. Many Indians above the age of 30 are obese or out of tone. This is not about weight or shape; it’s about the tone and energy. They forget that physical attraction needs certain qualities to feel the attraction.

5. No concept of space or curiosity:

Physical attraction needs a certain amount of mystery which can be maintained by maintaining your individual personality for which you got attracted to each other. This is often looked like a bad quality and the belief tends towards almost becoming like each other in the process of either over pleasing or over controlling. The spark of attraction is lost the moment individuality is lost. Also read | Relationship coach shares tips on getting marriage planning right: How to handle parents, relatives and more

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.