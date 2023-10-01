In a relationship, having conflicts is natural. When two people with two types of perspectives try to be in a relationship, disagreements are bound to happen. However, contrary to popular beliefs, conflicts are healthy as they help us to see the perspectives of the other person better and help us to know them and understand them. The way we communicate while having a fight and the way we make up after a fight denotes the health of the relationship, we are in. "Turn fights into bond-builders! Disagreements happen, but they don't have to destroy your relationship. Learn the top 5 argument mistakes to avoid and how to have healthier disagreements that strengthen your bond," wrote Therapist Benjamin Ekorhi as he explained the mistakes that we must avoid when we are in a disagreement. Mistakes that make fights worse: Therapist explains(Pexels )

Attacking the partner's character: One of the biggest mistakes we make while communicating in a fight is to attack the character of the partner. Instead of focusing on the issue at hand that demands our attention, we focus on how the partner is behaving about the issue. That can trigger the partner and take the focus away from the problem at hand.

Bringing up past issues: Digging up old graves will only take the focus away from the matter at hand and make us get triggered. Keeping score of mistakes is also another toxic way of dealing in a relationship.

Making exaggerated accusations: When we make accusations about the partner, we should also watch the tone and the language we use. In a conflict, very small things can act as triggers for people, and making exaggerated accusations can make the fight worse.

Refusing to listen: One big mistake we make in a fight is to not listen and instead respond. If we try t pause, listen intently to the partner's perspective and try to understand what they are trying to say, we will know which way to go forward to find a solution.

Stonewalling: Withdrawing from the argument completely and not listening to the partner at all is a way of punishing them and making them feel bad about bringing up the issue that is bothering them. It is an extremely toxic habit.

