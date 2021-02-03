Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein cancel grant to Polish 'LGBT-free zone'
Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein cancelled a major grant to Poland's Carpathian Mountains after the region passed a resolution against "LGBT ideology", Norway said on Tuesday.
The decision to pull out of the 8.4 million zloty ($2.25 million) culture and natural heritage project, which was largely funded by European countries, signals growing international pressure on Poland over its homophobic stance.
The grant was withdrawn in September, but the decision only came to light on Tuesday when a Polish LGBT activist published on his website three letters exchanged between Norwegian and Polish officials.
"By adopting a resolution explicitly referring to 'LGBT' or 'LGBT ideology' the lead partner discriminates against an identifiable group of persons," a Norwegian official wrote, referring to the southeastern Polish region of Podkarpackie.
A spokeswoman for Norway's foreign ministry confirmed by email that the letters, published by activist Bartosz Staszewski, were genuine, but declined to give further details.
Poland's foreign and regional development ministries and Podkarpackie's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gay, bisexual and transgender rights have become a divisive issue in Poland since 2019 when the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) said in election campaigns, laced with homophobic rhetoric, that they undermined traditional family values.
Norway said in September that it would not fund any of nearly 100 Polish municipalities that have issued LGBT-free resolutions, which the European Union has condemned as "humanity free zones" with no place in the bloc.
Podkarpackie, at the foot of the Carpathian Mountains and a popular holiday destination for hikers, passed a resolution in 2019 "expressing opposition to the promotion and affirmation of the ideology of the so-called LGBT movements".
In another letter published online on Tuesday, Poland's minister of funds and regional policy, Malgorzata Jarosinska-Jedynak, said the LGBT-free zones "do not ... discriminate against anyone on the basis of any personal features".
"(They) do not entail any legal consequences, are only opinions and do not affect rights and obligations of the residents," said the letter, written in October and published on Staszewski's website.
Staszewski said he would go to court to demand more information from the Polish government about the status of Norwegian grants.
"Transparency - which is in Norway, where they sent me the documents so fast and without asking me for anything - should also be implemented in Poland," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"I think that they want to hide something from the public. Citizens should have access to it." ($1 = 3.7264 zlotys)
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein cancel grant to Polish 'LGBT-free zone'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NFL Super Bowl week helps raise awareness on human trafficking
- NFL players support anti-trafficking work around the Super Bowl as a high priority issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halle Berry teaches 7-year-old son to rethink gender stereotypes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College romance: Ghosting is the new normal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Use of social media apps linked to feelings of isolation during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blake Lively talks about women's relationship with their bodies: Be proud of it
- Blake Lively recently opened up about how insecure she felt after giving birth to her third baby and the fact that no brands had clothes in her size made those feelings even more concrete.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Children determine emotions by what they hear: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian lawmaker proposes quota for trans employees in big firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia's Aceh province publicly canes two gay men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What forms the soul of a relationship?: With Love by Simran Mangharam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Mosallam's Hollywood romcom 'Breaking Fast' busts myths around gay Muslims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday sets 'squad goals' with recent picture with her girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links use of social media apps to feelings of isolation during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU state with smallest gender pay gap is still run by men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gender Park' to come up in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox