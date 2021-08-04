Shruti Haasan preaches gratefulness: Everyday I am thankful to the universe

Shruti Haasan is one badass Bollywood and south film industry star. The Luck By Chance actor has always danced to the beat of her own drum and generally tends to keep away from the limelight and gossip vines, quietly working towards her goals. Shruti often talks about the importance of self love, taking care of one's mental and physical health, being grateful, mindful and living a peaceful life. Shruti elaborated a little bit about being grateful to the universe for the opportunities and lessons it has brought her over the years.

Sharing an image that read, 'We are not humans having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience', Shruti elaborated in the caption how the statement completely flipped the script for her, sharing, "I remember reading this a couple of years ago … and something just flipped in my brain - a total paradigm shift. Everyday I am thankful to the universe that holds me up and loves me forward with its particles , opportunities , lessons and light. I’ve learned to enjoy the journey instead of getting stuck in the rut of where I need to be ( a place that most often isn’t determined by us alone ) I hope you feel the warmth of your own light and feel the fire of your own magic in this wonderful life - oh and here’s a giant squishy hug for you [sic]."

Shruti recently completed 12 years in the limelight, and she shared about her experience since she first felt the warmth and glow of the shutterbugs.

Sharing images of her younger self, Shruti wrote, "12 years ago today - I had no idea what I was getting into :) all I knew was that I liked it and I wanted to get better everyday - I still feel that way :) a LOT has changed and for that I am so grateful. Thankyou for all the love and support .. I have a special place in my ♥️ for you .I feel blessed truly onwards and upwards -everyday feels like a new journey has just begun [sic]."

