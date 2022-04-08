Signs of a long-lasting relationship: Expert offers insights

Love is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. When we get into a relationship with the person we love, it feels surreal. However, the challenge starts when we feel the need to keep the relationship for long, and sometimes, forever. We often speak of the need of having a future with our partners and that's when we realise if the relationship will last long or not. It is very important to seek and find a partner for ourselves that help both of us to grow together and individually. Growth in a relationship is mandatory and so is the need of creating a safe space for both of our emotions to be able to be portrayed in their truest form.

ALSO READ: Happiness tips: Experts share ways to stay happy in general, control mood swings

Even though it is a difficult and a rare situation to find a perfect partner for ourselves at the first chance, some of us do get lucky. We often stumble on someone who feels like magic, and most importantly, knows how to value us, respect us and is equally invested in keeping the relationship going for the future. Psychologist Nicole LePera addressed the issue of long-lasting relationship and the efforts that go in from the both partners in keeping the relationship going. She pointed out the signs and the positive communication that are to be maintained in order to respect the relationship. They are as follows:

Issues are not blown out – Boundaries are important in a relationship. Ensure to keep your problems to yourselves and not blown out to families and friends to create chaos.

Vision and values for the future – While love is all about embracing the differences, it is also important to have a common vision for the future. Be it lifestyle, finance or kids, it is important to have the discussion and work on it together.

Perspective about your partner – Ensure to have a positive perspective about your partner and know that they have good intentions about you and the relationship.

Be silly with each other – Healthy relationships are the one where the partners can laugh at each other and with each other, and share a great friendship.

Don't pressurise your partner – All of your needs cannot be met by one person. Hence, it is healthy to not hold that expectation from your partner.

Healthy communication – Communication is one of the most important elements of a healthy relationship. Ensure to have a healthy communication with your partner, no matter how difficult the topic is you are dealing with.

Own your pattern – Make efforts every day to work on the things that impact the relationship. Be aware of what you can bring to the relationship and create a healthy space.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON