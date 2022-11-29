Small steps to build loyalty in a relationship

Many people are told the importance of building loyalty in a relationship – but we aren’t taught how we can do that. It’s easy to say you will be loyal, but how can we actually put it into practice? In relationships, loyalty is all about honesty, trust, and commitment. It means sticking with your partner through good times and bad times, even when this isn't easy. Of course, there are certain caveats here; loyalty doesn't mean that you should accept abuse or mistreatment. (Also read: 5 ways being a good listener can improve your relationships )

Dr. Natasha Ramzan, Clinical Psychologist and Relationship Expert, suggested some ways that you can build loyalty into your relationships to help them flourish and grow in her recent Instagram post.

Ask your partner how they are doing: This shows you are being supportive and curious about how they are really doing. Does your partner seem tired? Distracted? Irritable? If you know your partner is dealing with stress or perhaps a difficult situation at work, ask how you can be supportive. Offer your help and/or advice if they ask for it.

Respect each other opinions: Ask your partner for their opinion about a decision you are trying to make or a situation you are dealing with. This will make them feel valued and helpful.

Keep your partner's secrets: If they share something with you in confidence, you should not break their trust. Do not share it with your family or friends. It's between you and your partner.

Compromise and adjustment: Be willing to compromise and adjust with your partner. Sometimes, you might have to put some of your partner's wishes or needs first or be willing to accept that you will not always have things 100% your way.

Acceptance: Accept your partner for who they are rather than trying to change them. Ideally, you will have things in common in a healthy relationship, such as shared interests and values, but that does not mean you will be exactly like your partner or love absolutely everything about them.

Make commitments: Make a commitment not to talk badly about your partner, even when you are frustrated or upset. If you have a concern about your partner, go to them, and resist the urge to gossip or vent to others. In a way, you are disrespecting your partner.

