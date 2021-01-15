IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Study: Pandemic eats into LGBTQ representation on network TV
The percentage of regularly seen LGBTQ characters on streaming as well as prime-time broadcast TV and cable during the 2020-21 season fell.(Unsplash)
The percentage of regularly seen LGBTQ characters on streaming as well as prime-time broadcast TV and cable during the 2020-21 season fell.(Unsplash)
relationships

Study: Pandemic eats into LGBTQ representation on network TV

LGBTQ and gender inclusiveness on television has retreated slightly this season due to delays and shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:54 PM IST

LGBTQ and gender inclusiveness on television has retreated slightly this season due to delays and shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study out Thursday by the advocacy group GLAAD.

The percentage of regularly seen LGBTQ characters on streaming as well as prime-time broadcast TV and cable during the 2020-21 season fell. Prime-time broadcast fell to 9.1% after reaching an all-time high of 10.2% last season. That represents the first decrease since GLAAD's 2013-14 report.

“We’re hoping that is just a blip and not the beginning of a trend,” GLAAD’s President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in an interview, adding that the decrease overall was largely due to fewer shows being made.

GLAAD's report, “Where We Are on TV,” found that 70 out of 773 series regular characters on broadcast scripted prime-time TV were LGBTQ. Last year, those numbers were 90 out of a total of 879 characters. Recurring LGBT characters were also down.

There were also declines in LGBTQ representation on streaming services and prime-time scripted cable shows, triggered in part by production shutdowns of such series as “The L Word,” “Euphoria" and “Killing Eve.”

GLAAD is asking the industry to reach 20% representation of LGBTQ regularly seen characters on all three platforms by 2025, and to ensure that half of LGBTQ characters on every TV platform are people of color within the next two years.

The group found good news on the second request in the latest study — over half of LGBTQ characters on cable television were people of color, meeting GLAAD’s challenge. And for a second year, GLAAD counted more LGBTQ regular and recurring women on prime-time broadcasts than LGBTQ men.

The advocacy group noted that nearly half of all LGBTQ representation in prime-time scripted cable is seen on just three networks — FX, Freeform and Showtime. It urged other networks to follow their lead.

The report also found that nearly one in every five LGBTQ characters is connected to just four show writers and creators — Shonda Rhimes, Greg Berlanti, Lena Waithe and Ryan Murphy.

Ellis noted that data from the Nielsen company shows that pandemic-affected Americans — age 18 and over — are averaging 37 hours of TV a week — almost a second full-time job. That means the stakes are even higher for GLAAD's goals of reaching representation, even as the fragility of positive movement is clear.

“The content is more important than ever and it’s having a bigger impact than ever. So for us we’re thrilled that the drop wasn’t as big as it could have been. But, if all things are equal, then even if the quantity of programs goes down, the representation shouldn’t," Ellis said.

An estimated 4.5% of adults in the United States, approximately 11.3 million people, identify as LGBTQ, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. GLAAD and The Harris Poll have found that 20% of Americans ages 18-34 identify as LGBTQ.

While streaming and cable shows have found homes for LGBTQ characters, GLAAD focuses on gains made on broadcast channels because, unlike those TV alternatives, channels like ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox are in everybody's household.

“We still do focus on broadcast because that’s where a majority of Americans are still taking in and absorbing content. That’s still where the majority of Americans might meet their first gay person or transgender person or bisexual person for the first time,” Ellis said.

GLAAD also found that the number of characters living with HIV plunged from nine to three — all three on FX's “Pose,” set in the late 1980s. The organization is calling on the industry to introduce no less than three new regular or recurring LGBTQ characters living with HIV each year on cable or broadcast primetime.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lgbtq lgbt community
app
Close
e-paper
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

'Love jihad' law seen trampling women's hard-earned freedoms in India

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Men have been arrested and women forced into shelters in Uttar Pradesh under the new law, which imposes prison terms for anyone convicted of compelling others to change their faith or luring them to do so through marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
That leaves women who don't fit the prototype potentially facing greater hurdles when trying to convince a workplace or court that they have been harassed.(Pixabay)
That leaves women who don't fit the prototype potentially facing greater hurdles when trying to convince a workplace or court that they have been harassed.(Pixabay)
relationships

Harassment claims made by 'prototypical' women considered more credible: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:10 PM IST
A new study has revealed that women who are young, 'conventionally attractive' and appear to act feminine are more likely to be believed when making accusations of sexual harassment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The percentage of regularly seen LGBTQ characters on streaming as well as prime-time broadcast TV and cable during the 2020-21 season fell.(Unsplash)
The percentage of regularly seen LGBTQ characters on streaming as well as prime-time broadcast TV and cable during the 2020-21 season fell.(Unsplash)
relationships

Study: Pandemic eats into LGBTQ representation on network TV

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:54 PM IST
LGBTQ and gender inclusiveness on television has retreated slightly this season due to delays and shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Studies suggest that anywhere between 30% to 90% of women who experience physical abuse at the hands of an intimate partner experienced head trauma.(Unsplash)
Studies suggest that anywhere between 30% to 90% of women who experience physical abuse at the hands of an intimate partner experienced head trauma.(Unsplash)
relationships

Effects of head trauma from intimate partner violence largely unrecognised

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:05 PM IST
While there is an abundant amount of research about traumatic brain injuries in athletes and those serving in the military, the same data is scarce when it comes to concussions and head and neck injuries sustained due to intimate partner violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Prepare food, clothes before birth: Sexist tips to pregnant women criticized

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The now-deleted guidelines, which were published on the website of Seoul’s “Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Center,” suggested that pregnant women should prepare food, clothes and daily necessities for their husbands and family before going to the hospital to give birth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Mothers, but not fathers, with multiple children report more broken sleep: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Mothers with multiple children report more fragmented sleep than mothers of a single child, but the number of children in a family doesn't seem to affect the quality of sleep for fathers, according to a study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Here's how menopause may cause increased forgetfulness, lack of attention

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:16 PM IST
A new study suggests that a woman's menopause stage can affect cognitive performance, and declines in memory may persist in the post-menopause period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to under-18s - mainly girls married to men - in Canada between 2000 and 2018. (Unsplash)
More than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to under-18s - mainly girls married to men - in Canada between 2000 and 2018. (Unsplash)
relationships

Thousands of child marriages in Canada spark concern over global leadership

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Thousands of girls in Canada have been married before turning 18, warning that a rise in unofficial child marriages could make the practice harder to prevent and call into question the country's global leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nicholas Yatromanolakis was named deputy minister for contemporary culture after being promoted last week in a cabinet reshuffle. (Reuters)
Nicholas Yatromanolakis was named deputy minister for contemporary culture after being promoted last week in a cabinet reshuffle. (Reuters)
relationships

Greece's first gay minister hopes appointment helps erode homophobia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Greece's first openly gay minister said encountering homophobia in public life was "a given", but hoped his appointment to the conservative government would make it easier for LGBT people to tackle discrimination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.(Pixabay)
The study sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.(Pixabay)
relationships

Sexual dysfunction hits some women harder than others as they age: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Determinants that affect a woman's risk of sexual dysfunction was identified by a recent study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rights advocates say there is still a pressing need to raise more awareness of the issue.(Unsplash)
Rights advocates say there is still a pressing need to raise more awareness of the issue.(Unsplash)
relationships

Gender violence takes centre-stage in new Spanish opera

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Spain was a pioneer in introducing gender-targeted violence legislation and the government keeps a widely reported public tally of women who have been killed by partners or ex-partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.(PTI)
The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.(PTI)
relationships

HC gives Centre last chance for replying to pleas to recognise same-sex marriage

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their children North and Saint.(Instagram)
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their children North and Saint.(Instagram)
relationships

‘She’s had enough’: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West headed for divorce

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:19 PM IST
According to multiple sources close to the family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show star Kim Kardashian and rap musician Kanye West are headed for splitsville.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dave McCary and Emma Stone(Instagram)
Dave McCary and Emma Stone(Instagram)
relationships

Here’s why Dave McCary proposed to Emma Stone in Saturday Night Live office

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | Washington DC
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Emma Stone met Dave McCary, a segment producer on the long-running NBC show, when she hosted it in December 2016 and he directed the actress in a sketch called ‘Wells for Boys.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena ’s husband gives befitting reply to billionaire who body-shammed her(Instagram/alexisohanian)
Serena ’s husband gives befitting reply to billionaire who body-shammed her(Instagram/alexisohanian)
relationships

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis gives befitting reply to billionaire who commented on her weight

By Nishtha Grover | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Alexis Ohanian Senior took to Twitter and said that nobody cares about what Ion Tiriac thinks after the 81-year-old suggested that Serena Williams should retire because of her weight and age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP