Types of boundaries we deserve to have: Expert explains

As we grow up, we learn to respect the boundaries – be it of the other person or the ones which we abide by. Boundaries are important for the emotional, physical and the mental wellbeing of a person. It denotes the stretch that a person can tolerate and enjoy, and the line which separates comfort from discomfort, happiness and disturbance. Mental health experts keep emphasising on the need of learning to respect the boundaries that we create around ourselves. More so than ever, it is also important to abide by the boundaries of other people as well. Boundaries make relationships healthier and comfortable for everyone involved. In relationships, it is extremely important to respect the boundaries of the other person and know which line to never cross.

Family and marriage therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw addressed the importance of boundaries and the types of boundaries that we should have, in her latest Instagram post. She further listed down the types of boundaries that we deserve to have and should respect. They are, as follows:

Physical boundaries: we should learn the point to which we can stretch ourselves physically and respect the boundaries. In case of extreme physical difficulties, we need to learn to stand up for ourselves.

Time boundaries: Learning to invest the time we have on the things and people that we consider important for ourselves are very important.

Intellectual boundaries: perspectives, opinions and viewpoints can vary, but we should always agree to disagree in such cases. That is how we learn to respect the intellectual boundaries.

Emotional boundaries: Knowing which topic and which conversation and cause mental harm to us, and tactfully avoiding the same is how we have emotional boundaries and draw the line.

Sexual boundaries: For sexual relationships, knowing what we like and what we do not, is sexual boundary that we create and ensure that our partners abide by.

Material boundaries: In case we do not want to lend, borrow or buy a material, we should learn to speak about it.