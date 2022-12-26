Want to run architectural business? Watch out for these common myths

With digital transformation and technological advancements shaping up over the past decade, architects and designers have been reinventing their strategies with every new client and adopting new business models based on efficiency. Architecture today has become a prominent part of an increasingly fragmented, complex and competitive practice environment however, there are some common myths that hold back architects and designers from running successful businesses.

The universal belief among most architects and designers is that good design gets noticed and sells itself but it is essential to know that, no matter how diverse and unique your portfolio of works, your firm needs more than that to get by. The biggest challenge that architecture firms face is more than just designing buildings and it is getting the work reach out to potential clients in the first place. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar. Abhigyan Neogi, Founder and Principal Architect of Chromed Design Studio, suggested, “Try getting your projects published where your clients will take notice. Promote your ideas and works through social media, magazines, or case studies. Raise awareness about your ideologies, the services you offer, and why clients should choose you. Though you work hard enough to make good designs, also make sure you get them in front of your prospective clients.”

As a common myth that is around the industry, marketing is not just for established firms. Marketing essentially means communicating your firm’s value and services to attract potential clients and retain existing ones, irrespective of the firm’s size and Hardesh Chawla, Founder of Essentia Environments, explained, “Meaningful blogging can be enough to stay on top of mind, educate clients and provide them with the information they need to navigate their design journey. It aids in earning their trust and establishing themselves as an authority in the field. As architects and designers are known to be creative problem solvers, marketing should also be seen as a creative solution to reach clients.”

Most architects hold a narrow view of business development that should be busted down to establish a better business in architecture and design where every activity should be aimed at driving growth and profitability, more than winning tenders and competitions. Ar. Nikita Bajaj Pathak, Founder of Design21, said, “Proactive business development is about seeking out your ideal clients and developing existing accounts. It is crucial to establish and reinforce relationships with target clients and contractors/engineers to team up for future tenders or projects. A service portfolio that entails your works, the target clients, and even alludes to pricing can help fluidify the sales process, get clients onboard and give your projects a rolling start.”

By doing away with all these myths, architects and designers can open up to increasing the bottom line of business and acquire appropriate projects and clients to explore new avenues.