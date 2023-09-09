News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Ways emotional dysfunction can show up in relationships

Ways emotional dysfunction can show up in relationships

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Sep 09, 2023 01:23 PM IST

From excessive dependency to emotional explosion, here are a few ways by which emotional dysfunction can show up in relationships.

When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes laden with childhood trauma or other traumatic experiences, we tend to develop emotional dysfunction. This dysfunction further shows up in adult relationships as we grow up. "Emotional dysfunction can be temporary or long-term, and it can stem from various sources, such as childhood experiences, trauma, mental health issues, or relationship stressors. Subtle signs of emotional dysfunction can be challenging to recognize, but they can have a significant impact on a relationship's quality and longevity. While there is overlap, a dysfunctional relationship doesn't always mean an abusive relationship. Sometimes, couples fall into emotional habits and patterns that become dysfunctional over time," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir as she explained how emotional dysfunction shows up in relationships. Here are a few ways:

Ways emotional dysfunction can show up in relationships(Unsplash)
Ways emotional dysfunction can show up in relationships(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: What it is like to struggle with trauma triggers in your romantic relationship

Excessive dependency: Emotional dysfunction can show up in relationships as excessive dependency bordering on being unhealthy. This further creates an unhealthy dynamic between the partners.

Over-accommodation: It also leads to one partner constantly prioritising the needs and wants of the other partner. In this process, he/she may end up not looking at their own needs at all.

Selective disclosure: Sometimes to hide facts or to not end up being too vulnerable, people with emotional dysfunction selectively disclose themselves to the other person.

Obsessive criticism: Excessive criticism, often disguised in the form of caring can make the self-esteem and self-confidence of the other person drop, making them doubt their own abilities.

Avoiding conflict: people who have grown up watching chaos and conflict in their own homes often avoid conflict later in their adult relationships – this is unhealthy because they do not believe in resolving issues.

Emotional withdrawal: Emotional dysfunction often makes people slowly withdraw themselves from their partner without putting in effort or explaining the sudden change in their behavior.

Emotional explosion: They also struggle to regulate their emotions. They are extremely volatile emotionally and are not able to address their emotions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out