When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes laden with childhood trauma or other traumatic experiences, we tend to develop emotional dysfunction. This dysfunction further shows up in adult relationships as we grow up. "Emotional dysfunction can be temporary or long-term, and it can stem from various sources, such as childhood experiences, trauma, mental health issues, or relationship stressors. Subtle signs of emotional dysfunction can be challenging to recognize, but they can have a significant impact on a relationship's quality and longevity. While there is overlap, a dysfunctional relationship doesn't always mean an abusive relationship. Sometimes, couples fall into emotional habits and patterns that become dysfunctional over time," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir as she explained how emotional dysfunction shows up in relationships. Here are a few ways: Ways emotional dysfunction can show up in relationships(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: What it is like to struggle with trauma triggers in your romantic relationship

Excessive dependency: Emotional dysfunction can show up in relationships as excessive dependency bordering on being unhealthy. This further creates an unhealthy dynamic between the partners.

Over-accommodation: It also leads to one partner constantly prioritising the needs and wants of the other partner. In this process, he/she may end up not looking at their own needs at all.

Selective disclosure: Sometimes to hide facts or to not end up being too vulnerable, people with emotional dysfunction selectively disclose themselves to the other person.

Obsessive criticism: Excessive criticism, often disguised in the form of caring can make the self-esteem and self-confidence of the other person drop, making them doubt their own abilities.

Avoiding conflict: people who have grown up watching chaos and conflict in their own homes often avoid conflict later in their adult relationships – this is unhealthy because they do not believe in resolving issues.

Emotional withdrawal: Emotional dysfunction often makes people slowly withdraw themselves from their partner without putting in effort or explaining the sudden change in their behavior.

Emotional explosion: They also struggle to regulate their emotions. They are extremely volatile emotionally and are not able to address their emotions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON