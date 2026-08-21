What does a real trauma bond look like? Therapist Jeff Guenther shares 9 questions to ask to know if you are in one

Ever since therapy speak has become mainstream, people have been increasingly using specific terms to define specific relationships. One such term is trauma bonding, which is a strong, unhealthy emotional attachment that develops between an abused person and their abuser.

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Taking to Instagram on August 20, therapist Jeff Guenther shared how to identify trauma bond, listing nine questions to ask about a relationship that will help one be sure.

“We’re going to talk about what a real, actual trauma bond looks like and figure out if maybe you’re in one. I will tell you what it feels like, and then we’ll go through a little checklist together,” he stated.

“So, if you want to get down to like the emotional experience of it all, a trauma bond feels like you desperately want to be in the relationship even though you can’t really explain why. And the pain and intensity that you’re probably mistaking for love is kind of what’s holding it all together.”