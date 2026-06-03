Your home is more than just a place where you eat, sleep, and spend your time. It is a space that quietly absorbs the energy of your daily life. Every conversation, emotion, visitor, and experience leaves behind an imprint. While most people focus on just keeping their homes clean, many spiritual traditions have long believed that a home also benefits from regular energetic care. 4-step ritual to protect your home energetically (Pinterest)

This simple four-step ritual takes less than five minutes to complete, where the most important part is your intention.

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Step 1: See your home as living Stand at your front door or near a window. Take a moment to look around and feel the presence of your home. Instead of seeing only walls, furniture, and rooms, think of it as a space that supports your rest, holds your memories, and shelters your daily life.

Breathe slowly and deeply. Allow yourself to become fully present. As you settle into the moment, imagine your home as a living space that responds to the energy you bring into it.

Step 2: Raise the light Close your eyes and picture a warm, clear light rising from the centre of your chest. See this light moving upward through your home, passing through the ceiling, and extending into the open sky above.

Continue breathing slowly as you hold this image in your mind. Stay with it until you begin to feel a sense of calm, balance, and steadiness within yourself.

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Step 3: Spread the dome Now imagine that the column of light begins to expand outward in every direction. Visualize it forming a soft, glowing dome above your home.

See this dome gently arching down around the entire property until it reaches the earth on all sides. Let it settle into place and imagine it creating a peaceful boundary around your space. Feel it as strong, protective, calm, and secure.

Step 4: Speak the seal Once the dome feels steady in your mind, quietly say: "Only what comes in peace may enter. Only what serves life may remain. This home is sealed and held in light."

After speaking these words, pause for a few moments. Take a slow breath and notice how the atmosphere around you feels. Allow yourself to sit with the sense of peace, comfort, and protection you have created.