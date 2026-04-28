How the Buddhist art of letting go supports self-healing and mindfulness, explains a certified life coach

Buddha Purnima in 2026 is on May 1, 2026, according to Drink Panchang. And, this year marks the 2588th celebration of Gautam Buddha. On the spiritual day of Buddha Purnima, many people reflect on and follow Buddha's teachings, whose message of mindfulness and compassion continues to guide people globally. A representative image of Gautam Buddha. (Pexel)

Why is Buddha Purnima celebrated on a full moon day? Buddha Purnima is named after the full moon (Purnima) in the Hindu lunar month of Vaishakha, when Buddha is believed to have been born. On this spiritually significant full moon day, his teachings about awareness and freedom from suffering are often revisited by millions of spiritual believers.

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How does the Buddhist art of letting go help with mindfulness and self-healing? Influenced by Buddha’s teachings, coach Sangeeta shared her personal journey of meditation with Hindustan Times, and how Buddha’s teachings helped her with self-healing.

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Coach Sangeeta began her journey into the art of letting go through Vipassana meditation, which involves observing sensations in the body. The purpose is to increase awareness of your own life experiences and to understand the truth of impermanence. It teaches that nothing is permanent and that everything changes.

This practice will encourage people to simply watch what happens in their bodies and minds, rather than judging or resisting it.

How effective is a Vipassana meditation? Sangeeta says her own experience began during a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in April 2019. The first few days were not easy. Through the practice, she began to notice how sensations constantly change.

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“When I started Vipassana meditation, I experienced aches and heaviness in different parts of my body. At times, it felt as if the whole body was tied up. But the teaching is simple, just observe. Don’t react. With time, the pain starts dissolving,” she says.

What is the connection between mindfulness and the art of letting go? “Mindfulness helps people release emotional patterns that quietly shape their lives”, says Coach Sangeeta.

Buddha taught that suffering arises from craving and attachment. When we release craving and attachment through mindfulness, suffering naturally comes to an end.

How can you start living consciously? According to Sangeeta, releasing emotional stress can change how people experience life.

Mindfulness can help people take control of their life choices. What we need to shift is moving from unconscious creation to conscious creation. When you practise awareness, you sit in the driver’s seat of your life instead of feeling like a victim of circumstances.

Once suffering stored in the body is released, the flow of energy is restored, your awareness rises, and you begin creating your life consciously. The power to create lies in the present moment, when you are clear about what you want and connected with your true self and the universe.