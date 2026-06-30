Parineeti Chopra sang Shiv Stuti during pregnancy; recalls Mahalakeshwar temple visit with Raghav Chadha. Watch
Parineeti Chopra looked back on her visit to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and shared some personal insight.
Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, became parents for the first time last year in October when she gave birth to their baby boy, Neer. The actor took to her Instagram on Tuesday to look back on when she sang the Shiv Stuti during her pregnancy. She also recalled visiting the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, along with Raghav when he was her fiancé.
Parineeti Chopra recorded Shiv Stuti during pregnancy
Earlier this month, Parineeti released a video of herself singing Namami Shamishan. “I recorded this during my pregnancy, a phase that brought me closer to faith, reflection and gratitude. Every time I listen to it, I’m reminded of that beautiful chapter of my life,” she had written, releasing the video.
On Tuesday, Parineeti posted another video with her singing the Shiv Stuti, writing, “I decided to record this Shiv stuti on a quiet morning during my pregnancy. (evil eye emoji) Never imagined I would get this kind of love for it (emotional eyes and evil eye emojis) So honoured it has made it to your morning playlist, the way it has been for our family since years,” she wrote.
Shiv Stuti is a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Recalls visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
Along with the devotional song, Parineeti posted a video of her and Raghav visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. They had visited the temple in August 2023, just weeks before their September wedding. The video shows a clear glimpse of the idol as a priest offers aarti. Parineeti and Raghav sit with their hands folded in devotion despite the numerous people surrounding them. Later, they also performed an aarti. The couple had also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar in July 2023.
About the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
According to the temple website, Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is the only south‑facing one among the twelve in India. The sacred Mahakal Jyotirlinga is enshrined in the lowest level of the temple. Above it stands the Omkareshwar Shivalinga, and the topmost level houses Nagchandreshwar, which opens to the public only once a year on Nag Panchami.
The present structure housing the Jyotirlinga was developed around 150 years ago by Ramchandra Baba Shenvi, an official of the Scindia administration, using remains from earlier temples. It is a blend of Bhoomija, Chalukya, and Maratha architectural styles. The website also allows devotees to book online for the Sheegra Darshan, Pujan, Sandhya Aarti, Shayan Aarti and Bhasmaarti.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More