2026 travel trends: Top destinations, beach escapes, cruises and purposeful luxury that will change the way you plan

Is your 2026 vision board also channelling your inner wanderluster? Are beach photos and flight tickets taking over your brain? What better way to set the tone for the new year than by planning those vacations early? According to travel influencers, app founders, hotel chains and cruise line leaders, the real story on travel in 2026 will revolve around planning smarter, slower and better. Colourful destinations, serene beaches, and immersive experiences highlight 2026 travel trends, inspiring journeys that prioritise presence over pace and authentic connections.(Ai generated)

Planning and research before a trip

The biggest problem right now is the travel misinformation everywhere. AI bots chasing numbers, influencers being paid to sell you so-called hidden gems that only look good from one camera angle, and paid reviews flooding the internet.

Pia Shivdasani, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of travel app NowYouKnow, tells HT Shop Now, “Travellers do not need more information. They need recommendations rooted in trust and personal context. In a country as culturally diverse as India, a single aggregated rating rarely reflects an individual's taste or lifestyle. People decide through friends, shared experiences and real stories, not anonymous scores. That shift is shaping how trips will be planned in 2026.”

Top destinations to plan for in 2026

According to Skyscanner’s latest travel trends report, Indian travellers are planning more trips in 2026 and are open to spending the same or more on flights and stays than the year before. The bigger shift is not volume, but intent. Travellers are actively seeking places that feel meaningful, less crowded and rooted in local life, moving away from rushed, checklist-style holidays.

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul has moved past trend status. What draws travellers now is the chance to slip into everyday life, even if only for a few days. From neighbourhood cafés and wellness studios to trending fashion and deeply regional food that one must simply taste, the city rewards slow wandering and repeat visits. And let’s not forget we all have a K-drama checklist to get through anyway!

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Almaty appeals to travellers looking beyond familiar routes. Snow-capped mountains sit close to a modern, easygoing city, offering dramatic scenery without the pressure of crowds. It suits the experience of experience-led travel, where nature, culture and space matter more than recognition. This is for the culturally deprived wanderlusters!

Kochi, India

Kochi continues to resonate with travellers choosing depth over pace. Food traditions, art-led neighbourhoods and a rhythm that encourages lingering define its charm. It is a place where days unfold naturally, making it ideal for those who value presence over packed itineraries. The food scene in Kochi has evolved and has turned this tourist spot into a culinary haven as well.

Feeling blue? Maybe it’s the ocean calling you in 2026

After months of packed schedules and loud itineraries, travellers are leaning towards water-led breaks that promise calm over crowds. Beaches are no longer about ticking off famous names. They are about clear waters, colours that soothe the mind and the luxury of doing very little, very well.

As travel influencer Rida Tharana puts it, “I think beach destinations away from the usual circuit are really going to grow. Places like Seychelles, the Philippines and Zanzibar feel especially tempting right now. Maybe it is also personal bias because all I want is a beach break with the bluest, calmest water. In India, Lakshadweep is definitely one to watch. Beyond that, most destinations already have their own momentum. People who have wanted to visit them for years will go anyway.”

Cruising our way into 2026

The biggest trend set to blow up in 2026 is cruises and sea vacations in India. With growing awareness and improving infrastructure, the country has more to offer than ever for travellers ready to unleash their inner mermaids and pirates. Sea days are no longer just filler between ports. Travellers want room to slow down, take in the ocean views, sample cuisines, and explore at their own pace. Freedom is replacing rigid schedules, with heritage, food and nature taking priority over rushed sightseeing.

India’s cruise scene is expanding fast, with new itineraries and destinations attracting first-timers and repeat travellers alike. Manoj Singh, Country Head India at Norwegian Cruise Line, explains, “Indian travellers are spending more time planning unique itineraries well in advance, seeking a balance between onboard experiences and shore excursions. They prefer cruise liners that follow a freestyle approach, giving space to enjoy culture, cuisine, adventure and nature at their own pace.”

Expect to be able to travel to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and more from various ports in the country.

Luxury redefined

Travel is no longer about cramming 15 destinations and 80 itineraries into a single trip. Luxury is not just about which five-star hotel you choose. It is about slowing down, savouring the luxury of time, and exploring spaces at your own pace. Structured itineraries now focus on leisure, personal experience and meaningful moments.

Chris McFall, Vice President – Sales at Shangri-La Group, says, “Families are crafting thoughtful bucket lists, seeking meaningful stays and culinary journeys. AI helps plan with precision, yet authenticity, comfort and connection remain the defining signature.”

In 2026, travel is about hitting pause, not fast forwarding. From quiet art cafés in Kochi to endless blue seas, it is about presence, not posts. Pack lightly, plan smartly, and soak it all in. If you are not savouring the moments, are you really travelling at all?

