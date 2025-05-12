8 Best baby luggage bags to add a cute touch while you travel with your little one; Sturdy options that are also fun!

Travelling with little ones can feel like a full-on mission, but the right baby luggage bag takes a lot off your plate. With two 9-year-olds in tow, I’ve tested quite a few of these over the years. The best baby luggage bag is one that’s sturdy enough to survive airport chaos and cute enough that your kids want to roll it around. Since kids get their own luggage allowance on planes from age 2, it’s the perfect excuse to let them carry their essentials in a suitcase for kids that fits in the cabin. These vibrant baby luggage bags make airport strolls smoother and give your child their own stylish and practical travel companion.

Even better, it frees up your bag and also gives you an additional 15 kg limit for your child so you can use that extra allowance to treat yourself to a little shopping before heading home.

Top 8 picks for baby luggage bags

Loading Suggestions...

Bright, playful and built to last, this suitcase for kids brings together fun design and practical features. With a 25-litre capacity and tough hard shell, it’s perfect for toddlers and young children aged 3 to 5. The in-line skate wheels glide easily through airports, while the compact shape is ideal as cabin luggage. The unicorn pink shade adds a pop of charm that little ones love, and the lightweight build means they can roll it themselves without a fuss.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Kids love it. Parents praise the sturdy build, lightweight and cute unicorn design that keeps children engaged during travel.

Specifications Capacity 25 litres Dimensions 50 x 21 x 37 cm Shell Type Hardshell (Polypropylene) Age Suitability Ideal for ages 3 to 5 Click Here to Buy American Tourister Skittle 14 Inch Plastic Hard-Sided 4 Wheeler in-Line Skate Suitcase (Pink, 37 cm)

Loading Suggestions...

If your child turns every corridor into a racetrack, the Trunki Trunkisauras Rex is your best bet. This suitcase for children isn’t just a luggage bag, it’s a ride-on toy and a stress-saver rolled into one. Designed to fit in-cabin storage, it offers enough space for clothes, toys and bedtime must-haves. The fun dinosaur design grabs attention, while the tow strap lets you pull your child along when those little legs give up. Sturdy wheels, compact storage, and a cheeky personality make this one a hit with parents and airport staff alike. Ideal for ages 3 and up.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Parents say it saves them from carrying tired kids. Kids love riding it. It’s fun, functional and gets compliments everywhere.

Specifications Capacity Approx. 18 litres Dimensions 44.5 x 20.3 x 31 cm (17.5 x 8 x 12.2 inches) Shell Type Hard plastic Extra Feature Ride-on seat with tow strap Click Here to Buy Trunki Original Kids Ride-On Suitcase and Carry-On Luggage, Trunkisauras Rex (Green), 17.5 x 8 x 12.2 inches, Rex

Loading Suggestions...

Built for short getaways, this JUNIOR JOE suitcase for kids is all about child-friendly features with an eye-catching design. With a compact 20-inch build and a vibrant blue finish, it’s sized right for a 4-day trip and fits easily as cabin luggage. The suitcase uses thick polycarbonate to resist knocks, and it’s finished with a scratch-resistant coating to keep it looking tidy after a few bumpy flights. The lightweight body, smooth spinner wheels and adjustable handle make it easier for little ones to wheel their luggage bag confidently. Ideal for gifting and short family holidays.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Kids love how it looks and rolls, though parents are split on how durable it is. Some praise, some caution.

Specifications Dimensions 51 x 32 x 22 cm Shell Type Hard polycarbonate Handle Type Ergonomic aluminium telescopic Age Suitability Suitable for ages 4 and up Click Here to Buy JUNIOR JOE 20 Inch Kids Suitcase with 4 Wheel Travel Trolley Bag (4 Day Trip)-Blue

Loading Suggestions...

With its playful crocodile design and compact 17-inch size, this suitcase for children makes packing and travelling a lot more enjoyable. It’s built from premium polycarbonate to hold up through enthusiastic handling and airport scuffles. The bag opens into two roomy compartments with elastic straps to keep everything in place, from bedtime cuddly toys to holiday clothes. Designed with eight spinner wheels, this baby luggage glides along smoothly and lets kids move it on their own. Lightweight and quirky, this is one of the best suitcases for kids who like to be in charge of their things.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Cute design wins hearts but buyers feel the quality doesn’t match the price. Mixed views on durability and overall value.

Specifications Compartments 2 interior compartments with straps Wheels 8 spinner wheels with 360° rotation Shell Type Polycarbonate hard shell Dimensions 44 cm (17 inch) Click Here to Buy Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Polycarbonate Spinner Hard-Sided Cabin Luggage for Kids Green 44cm|17inch Kids Trolley Bag |Zoo Crocodile

Loading Suggestions...

This vibrant suitcase for kids brings playful energy and practical features together in a compact shape. Designed with a fun kids' theme on the front, it appeals to young travellers while still ticking the right boxes for parents. The two-point lock system keeps things secure, and the addition of a shoulder strap makes it easier for adults to carry if needed. The inner tie-down strap helps keep everything in place, and the lightweight structure means even smaller children can roll or carry it comfortably. It’s a great all-around baby luggage bag for school trips, short breaks and cabin use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Parents say it's sturdy and visually fun for kids. Most love its design, with many saying it’s great value for money.

Specifications Lock Type 2-point lock system Extras Shoulder strap and tie-down strap Shell Type Hardshell Design Bright print with kids' theme Click Here to Buy American Tourister AMT SC Skittle NXT-YLW SBMRINE Kids Luggage with 2 Point Lock and tie Down Strap and Shoulder Strap

Loading Suggestions...

A cute pick with a splash of whimsy, this suitcase for kids brings fun and function together in a handy 17-inch design. Ideal for ages 3 to 12, it’s smaller than most cabin bags which makes it manageable for little hands. Crafted from polycarbonate, it handles a few knocks without complaint. Inside, the dual compartments with elastic straps help keep things tidy, and the eight spinner wheels make it smooth to pull along. The Zoo Bunny print adds a playful charm, though parents have mixed reviews about how sturdy it feels for the price.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Adored for its look, but buyers feel the build could be better. Some say it’s fun but not worth the price tag.

Specifications Dimensions 44 cm (17 inch) Shell Type Polycarbonate hard shell Wheels 8 spinner wheels with 360° spin Compartments 2 spacious compartments with straps Click Here to Buy Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Polycarbonate Spinner Hard-Sided Cabin Luggage for Kids Pink White 44cm|17inch Kids Trolley Bag | Zoo Bunny

Loading Suggestions...

With its bold splash of colour and sturdy design, this baby luggage bag adds personality to travel plans. It features a durable hard shell, tie-down straps, full interior lining and four smooth spinner wheels. The combination lock adds a layer of security, though some users have raised concerns about its reliability. Lightweight and easy to roll, this one is considered one of the best suitcases for kids who need a medium-sized carry-on. The colour mix is a hit among parents and children alike, and while the size draws mixed views, many still find it ideal for quick trips.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Loved for its colours and design, but buyers have flagged issues with the lock. Sizing expectations also seem to vary quite a bit.

Specifications Dimensions 66 cm height (Medium carry-on) Shell Type Polypropylene hard shell Lock Type Built-in combination lock Features Tie-down straps and full inner lining Click Here to Buy American Tourister Polypropylene (PP) Amt Splash Sp66Cm Coral/Teal Multi Color Carry-On Luggage Hard Shell 4 Spinner Wheel Luggage with Tie Down Strap & Complete Lining, H-66 Centimeters,Medium

Loading Suggestions...

This baby luggage bag blends a fun design with premium materials. Perfectly sized for children aged 3 to 8, it’s built from German Makrolon polycarbonate which is seriously tough. Kids will love the bright colour and glide-friendly wheels, while parents will appreciate the adjustable handle and detachable shoulder strap. The suitcase comes with a sticker pack that lets kids personalise it however they like. Although it’s on the pricier side and a few wish it were slightly larger, it’s still considered one of the best suitcases for kids who want to travel in style.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Premium feel and kid-friendly design, but many think the size could be better. Still, the look and quality win major points.

Specifications Dimensions 38 cm (Ideal for ages 3 to 8) Shell Type German Makrolon polycarbonate hard shell Extras Detachable shoulder strap and sticker pack Warranty 12 months Click Here to Buy Mokobara The Moko Blocks Unbreakable Polycarbonate Extra Light Weight Kids Luggage | Hard Trolley Suitcase for Kids (38 cms (3-8 Years), Sunshine)

More picks for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under ₹2500

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

Best baby luggage: FAQs What size of luggage is ideal for babies and young kids? A suitcase around 17 to 20 inches is generally perfect. It’s compact enough for children to pull along and still spacious enough for their essentials.

Are kids’ suitcases allowed as cabin luggage on flights? Yes, most baby luggage bags and suitcase for kids fit easily within airline cabin size limits. They're ideal for making use of the child's baggage allowance from age two onwards.

What features should I look for in a suitcase for children? Go for lightweight material, sturdy wheels, a strong handle, and fun designs. Extra features like internal straps, smooth zippers and a shoulder strap for parents are a bonus.

Can baby luggage bags be used beyond travel? Absolutely. Many parents use them as overnight bags, toy storage or even for school trips. Kids love having a suitcase that’s just theirs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.