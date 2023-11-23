close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Akasa Air to start daily flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai

Akasa Air to start daily flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Nov 23, 2023 03:54 PM IST

Akasa Air will start daily flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai with no change of aircraft from December 15

Akasa Air will start daily flights to Port Blair from December 15, making it the airline's 17th domestic destination.

Akasa Air to start daily flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai (HT_PRINT)
Akasa Air to start daily flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai (HT_PRINT)

The carrier, which commenced operations in August last year, currently connects 16 cities, including Delhi and Kochi.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In a release on Thursday, Akasa Air said it will operate daily through flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai, with no change of aircraft required at Chennai.

An official said the flights to Port Blair will start from December 15.

"The start of operations in the Andamans is yet another step towards our continuous efforts in network expansion. Port Blair offers breathtaking natural beauty and is an attractive tourist destination with strong air travel demand," Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out