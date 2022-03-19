Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Assam's Kaziranga National Park sees surge in tourist footfall
Assam's Kaziranga National Park sees surge in tourist footfall

  • The number of foreign tourists visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site has dipped in the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park received over 2.20 lakh visitors in 2021-22, the highest in the last 12 years, and the revenue earned from tourist footfall surpassed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, according to official data.(HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 07:20 PM IST
PTI |

The number of foreign tourists visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site has dipped in the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

As per data, annual footfall from 2010-11 to 2014-15 ranged from 1 lakh to 1.32 lakh.

Between 2015-16 and 2020-21, the number of yearly visitors did not exceed 1.88 lakh.

In 2021-22, the park registered as many as 2,20,760 tourists.

In terms of revenue, the year 2017-18 recorded maximum earnings at 5,60,66,795.

The next two years saw a marginal dip, though the annual earnings remained over 4.80 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
