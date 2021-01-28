IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
travel

Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases

Australian state borders to reopen as New South Wales recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases on Thursday, enabling Queensland to lift travel restrictions along with Victoria state which will relax travel with Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 AM IST

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases on Thursday, allowing neighbouring Queensland state to lift border restrictions while Victoria state also hinted at relaxing travel with Sydney.

Australian states imposed quarantine or hard border restrictions for travellers from New South Wales (NSW) after an outbreak in Sydney in late December, throwing Christmas holiday plans of thousands of Australians into chaos.

The Sydney clusters have now been curbed, giving other states the confidence to reopen borders. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her state would welcome NSW residents from Feb 1.

"I want to see families and friends reunited," Palaszczuk said in a televised news conference.

"We know how important that New South Wales market is, so for those viewers currently in Sydney and you're looking for an escape, there is no better place than the tropical far north."

The south eastern state of Victoria, which is hosting the Australia Open tennis grand slam, too hinted at changing border settings with Sydney on Friday. The state recorded its 22nd day of zero local cases.

Victoria introduced a permit system for all travellers which allows for areas to be designated as green, orange or red according to their risk.

Travellers from a red zone are not permitted into Victoria while those from orange zone will need to take a coronavirus test within three days of arrival.

"I'd hope to have by the end of tomorrow no red zones in New South Wales, a much larger green zone but there may be some remnants of a couple of areas that remain orange," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Australia has reported more than 22,000 local Covid-19 cases and 909 deaths since March.

The country, which closed international borders early in the pandemic and imposed lockdowns and strict social distancing measures, has ranked among the top 10 in a Covid performance index for its successful handling of the disease.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian covid-19 coronavirus new south wales queensland travel travellers victoria
app
Close
e-paper
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
travel

New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:51 AM IST
New Zealand tightens quarantine as Australia decides on resuming travel bubble under which travellers could arrive in Australia from New Zealand without the need to quarantine for 14 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
travel

Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Australian state borders to reopen as New South Wales recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases on Thursday, enabling Queensland to lift travel restrictions along with Victoria state which will relax travel with Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People from low-risk areas in China arriving between January 28 and March 15 must show negative results for Covid-19 tests taken within seven days before entry, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
People from low-risk areas in China arriving between January 28 and March 15 must show negative results for Covid-19 tests taken within seven days before entry, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
travel

Beijing city raises Covid-19 requirements on travellers from low-risk areas

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The city of Beijing tightened curbs on inbound travellers ahead of the peak Lunar New Year travel season kicking off on Thursday, requiring negative Covid-19 test results even from individuals arriving from China's low-risk areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
travel

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Recovery prospects for Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
travel

Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

AP, Omaha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country while another system blanketed areas of the Southwest, disrupting travel for a second consecutive day Tuesday and shuttering many schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
travel

South Africa starts $79 million fund to help tourism industry

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In part, that’s because the virus is still advancing fast — aided by a new, more transmissible and potentially deadlier, variant — and vaccinations are not yet keeping up.(Unsplash)
In part, that’s because the virus is still advancing fast — aided by a new, more transmissible and potentially deadlier, variant — and vaccinations are not yet keeping up.(Unsplash)
travel

Traveller quarantines aren’t going away soon

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Covid-19 passports based on vaccinations are problematic. Immunity checks are a promising alternative, but still distant. Until we know more about the virus, expect only tighter restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
travel

Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:09 AM IST
International flights to Brazil, which depart from or pass through the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been temporarily banned to curb Covid-19 spread as new mutant strains of coronavirus have been detected in South Africa and earlier in UK
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
world news

US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The CDC said Sunday it would not grant waivers to exempt travelers from some countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines had sought waivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
travel

2021 #TravelGoals: India has much to offer

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST
The pandemic had hauled travel plans of many. But now, if you too are itching to restart, get some recommendations from popular personalities, based in Delhi-NCR, to chalk down your to-do travel list for this year!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

The in-flight transmission risk of coronavirus during long-haul travel

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Despite diagnostic testing of passengers before the departure of international flights, instances of in-flight transmission of the novel coronavirus are likely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
travel

Russia removes travel ban for Indian, Vietnam, Finland and Qatar

Reuters, Moscow
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:04 AM IST
On Monday, Russia lifted the travel ban that it had imposed last year in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Travellers from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar will now be able to fly to Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
travel

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

PTI, Kargil
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakh's Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
travel

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
travel

Bulgaria will have all travellers entering the country take Covid-19 test

Reuters, Sofia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
On Monday, the health minister of Bulgaria announced that they will make all the travellers coming in the country, take a Covid-19 test in order to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP