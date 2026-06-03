Backpacks and luggage picks that are spacious yet small enough for your weekend trips

Weekend trips are supposed to be the easy ones. A couple of days away, a handful of outfits, your toiletries, a charger, and you're good to go. At least that's the theory. In reality, most so-called weekend bags seem to run out of space the moment you add an extra pair of shoes or a light jacket. As someone who firmly believes that short trips should not involve complicated packing strategies, I have spent plenty of time searching for luggage that strikes the right balance between compact and spacious. Some of these are bags I have travelled with myself, while others have earned glowing reviews from frequent travellers. If you're planning to invest in luggage made for quick getaways, consider this your handy cheat sheet. Smartly designed backpacks and cabin luggage that fit weekend essentials without forcing you to leave half your wardrobe behind. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Bags that actually work for weekend trips A weekend trip backpack cannot be the same one you carry to work every day. Your regular laptop backpack is usually too cramped once you start adding clothes, toiletries and a pair of shoes. On the other hand, a full-blown hiking backpack can feel excessive for a quick city break or a two-day escape. The sweet spot lies somewhere in between. What you need is a transit backpack. These bags are designed for short trips, offering enough space for your essentials while still being compact enough to carry comfortably through airports, train stations and busy streets. Here are a few picks that strike that balance beautifully. The Scarters Terminal Backpack I will admit, I was sceptical about this one until I actually put it through a few trips. The Scarters Terminal Backpack sits in that sweet spot between a travel backpack and a stylish everyday carry, which is exactly what makes it such a great weekend companion. It is surprisingly spacious, with enough room for a couple of outfit changes, toiletries, travel essentials and even a laptop without feeling overstuffed. What I love most is that it never feels bulky on your back, even when fully packed. Everything fits in neatly, and you are not left playing an elaborate game of luggage Tetris before heading out. The clean, polished design is another big win. It looks far more refined than a typical travel backpack, making it just as suitable for a city break as it is for your airport carry-on. In fact, this is one of those bags that will easily earn a permanent spot in your travel rotation, from quick weekend escapes to longer holidays. Read my full review of the Scarters Terminal Backpack here

The Zouk Duffle Bag At first glance, the Zouk Duffle Bag does not appear to hold much. Then you open it, start packing, and suddenly realise just how much space has been tucked into its compact frame. It is sleek, stylish and surprisingly roomy, making it ideal for weekend trips when you want to pack comfortably without dragging around oversized luggage. What really won me over were the thoughtful details. The smaller compartments, handy zippered sections and dedicated shoe compartment make staying organised ridiculously easy. There is a place for everything, which means no more digging through a pile of clothes to find your charger or toiletries. I will be honest, Zouk's entry into the luggage category has been a mixed bag for me. Their suitcases did not quite hit the mark. This duffle, on the other hand, completely changed my mind. It is functional, well planned and genuinely enjoyable to travel with. Out of everything I have tried from the brand, this is the one that earned a permanent place on my packing list. Read my review on Zouk luggage here

2 . Zouk Weekender Duffle Bag | Perfect 3 Day Trip Duffle for 10 Clothes | Lightweight Foldable Cabin Bag for Men | Full Access Opening, Shoe Pocket & Trolley Sleeve | JetBlack Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Eume Overnighter Pro This is one of those bags that I recommend so often that my friends are probably tired of hearing about it. The Eume Overnighter Pro gets so many things right that it has become one of my favourite pieces of travel gear for short trips. The quality feels premium from the moment you use it. The build is solid, the design is smart and polished, and it looks stylish without sacrificing practicality. For weekend travel, it hits a sweet spot that is surprisingly difficult to find. One of its biggest strengths is the dedicated laptop compartment. It keeps your laptop, tablet or Kindle secure and easy to access, which is especially useful during airport security checks or when working on the go. The main compartment is generously sized too, comfortably fitting everything you need for a couple of days away. What makes the Overnighter Pro special is its versatility. It works brilliantly as a weekend travel bag, yet it is equally useful as a cabin companion for longer holidays. If you are looking for luggage that looks good, feels well-made, and genuinely makes travelling easier, this one deserves a place on your shortlist. Read my full review of the Eume Overnighter Pro luggage here