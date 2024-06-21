Are you in need of a durable and stylish travel bag for your next adventure? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 9 Safari travel bags available on Amazon. From polycarbonate suitcases to polyester duffle bags, we have something for everyone. Whether you're a man or a woman, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Safari travel bag for your needs. Check out the best Safari travel bags for your next expedition.

The Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheeling Speed-Wheeler Suitcase is a durable and lightweight option for your travels. With a sleek design and four spinner wheels, this suitcase is easy to manoeuvre and perfect for long trips. It also features a TSA lock for added security.

Specifications of Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag

Size: 55 cm

Capacity: 41 litres

Weight: 2.6 kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable Limited color options Spinner wheels for easy maneuverability

The Safari Polycarbonate RAY 67 4W suitcase is a stylish and spacious option for your travels. With a scratch-resistant finish and four spinner wheels, this suitcase is both durable and easy to transport. It also features a combination lock for added security.

Specifications of SAFARI RAY 67 CMs Check-in Trolley Bag

Size: 67 cm

Capacity: 75 liters

Weight: 3.6 kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious interior Heavier than other options Scratch-resistant finish

3. Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU

The Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU is a versatile and lightweight option for your travels. With a soft exterior and multiple pockets, this luggage is perfect for short trips. It also features a telescopic handle for easy maneuverability.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU

Size: 65 cm

Capacity: 63 liters

Weight: 3.2 kg

Material: Polyester

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple pockets for organization Not as durable as hardshell options Telescopic handle for easy maneuverability

The Safari Pentagon Hardside Luggage Suitcase is a sturdy and secure option for your travels. With a hardshell exterior and a TSA lock, this suitcase is perfect for long-haul trips. It also features a spacious interior with a divider and compression straps.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon Hardside Small Size Cabin Luggage Suitcase Trolley Bags

Size: 55 cm

Capacity: 44 liters

Weight: 2.8 kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hardshell exterior for added security Limited color options Spacious interior with divider

The Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU is a compact and versatile option for your travels. With a spacious main compartment and multiple pockets, this duffle bag is perfect for short getaways. It also features a padded shoulder strap for added comfort.

Specifications of Safari ARC Polyester 55 cms Blue Travel Duffle (ARC55RLBLU)

Size: 55 cm

Capacity: 48 liters

Weight: 0.8 kg

Material: Polyester

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and versatile Not suitable for long trips Padded shoulder strap for comfort

6. Safari Polycarbonate Midnight Suitcase CRYPTO654WMBL

The Safari Polycarbonate Midnight Suitcase CRYPTO654WMBL is a stylish and durable option for your travels. With a unique design and four spinner wheels, this suitcase is perfect for fashion-forward travellers. It also features a TSA lock for added security.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Midnight Suitcase CRYPTO654WMBL

Size: 65 cm

Capacity: 60 liters

Weight: 3.3 kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and durable Heavier than other options Unique design

The Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC65RLBLU is a spacious and practical option for your travels. With a large main compartment and multiple pockets, this duffle bag is perfect for weekend trips. It also features a padded grab handle for easy carrying.

Specifications of Safari ARC Polyester Medium Size 65 Cms Wheel Travel Duffle Bag (Blue)

Size: 65 cm

Capacity: 52 liters

Weight: 0.9 kg

Material: Polyester

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious and practical Not suitable for long-haul trips Padded grab handle for easy carrying

The Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase is a modern and sleek option for your travels. With a hardshell exterior and four spinner wheels, this suitcase is both stylish and functional. It also features a TSA lock for added security.

Specifications of Safari Persia 65 Cms Medium Check-in Hardside Polycarbonate 8 Wheels

Size: 55 cm

Capacity: 45 liters

Weight: 2.7 kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern and sleek design Limited color options Hardshell exterior for added protection

The Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP55RLPUR is a stylish and functional option for your travels. With a vibrant purple color and multiple pockets, this duffle bag is perfect for weekend getaways. It also features a padded shoulder strap for added comfort.

Specifications of Safari polyester 26 Cms Duffle Bag(PEP55RLPUR_Purple)

Size: 55 cm

Capacity: 45 liters

Weight: 0.8 kg

Material: Polyester

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and functional Limited color options Vibrant purple color for easy identification

Safari travel bags Top Features Comparison:

Safari travel bags Size Capacity Weight Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheeling Speed-Wheeler Suitcase 55 cm 41 liters 2.6 kg Safari Polycarbonate RAY 67 4W 67 cm 75 liters 3.6 kg Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WBLU 65 cm 63 liters 3.2 kg Safari Pentagon Hardside Luggage Suitcase 55 cm 44 liters 2.8 kg Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC55RLBLU 55 cm 48 liters 0.8 kg Safari Polycarbonate Midnight Suitcase CRYPTO654WMBL 65 cm 60 liters 3.3 kg Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC65RLBLU 65 cm 52 liters 0.9 kg Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase 55 cm 45 liters 2.7 kg Safari Polyester Purple Travel PEP55RLPUR 55 cm 45 liters 0.8 kg

Best value for money Safari travel bag

The Safari Polyester Travel Duffle ARC65RLBLU is our top choice for the best value for money. With a spacious interior, multiple pockets, and a padded grab handle, this duffle bag offers the best features at an affordable price.

Best overall Safari travel bag

The Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag stands out as Safari's top travel companion, combining durability with convenience. Crafted from lightweight polycarbonate, it offers ample space with a 41-litre capacity and weighs just 2.6 kg, ideal for long trips. Its eight spinner wheels ensure effortless manoeuvrability, while a TSA lock provides enhanced security. Backed by a generous 5-year warranty, this sleek suitcase is designed to withstand rigorous travel while offering peace of mind, making it Safari's best overall choice for travellers seeking reliability and style.

How to find the perfect Safari travel bags

When choosing the perfect Safari travel bag, consider the size, capacity, weight, and material. Look for features such as spinner wheels, TSA locks, and telescopic handles. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the best one for your needs.

FAQs on Safari travel bags

What is the warranty for these safari travel bags?

All Safari travel bags come with a 2-5 year warranty, depending on the model. Be sure to check the individual product listings for specific warranty details.

Do these travel bags have TSA locks?

Yes, many of the Safari travel bags featured in this list come with TSA locks for added security during your travels.

Are these travel bags suitable for men and women?

Yes, the Safari travel bags listed here are suitable for both men and women. Be sure to choose the size and style that best fits your needs.

Do these travel bags come in different colours?

Yes, many of the Safari travel bags are available in multiple colours. Check the individual product listings for available colour options.

