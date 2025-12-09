BTS’ V drops photos from relaxing Hawaii vacation with Wooga Squad

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, joined his friends from the celebrity group named the ‘Wooga Fam’ for a fun-filled trip to Hawaii. This group, according to allkpop.com, includes actors Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik, apart from singer Peakboy. BTS’ V enjoys with the Wooga Squad during his Hawaii trip.(Instagram/thv)

The pictures from the trip were shared on Instagram by V on December 9. There is no caption along with the images, but they are not hard to make sense of. The first photograph shows the group by the sea, while the second has them swimming. They are also seen playing basketball in the pool and having a meal on a large table at a restaurant.

Fans get to witness a lot of sea, sand, and sunshine in the pictures. However, the most eye-catching in the group is the video at the very end, where the group is sitting by the seaside and watching the full moon light up the ocean’s waters with a mountain in the background.





The group known as the Wooga Squad came into being when the actors – Park Seo-Joon and Park Hyung-Sik – came together on the sets of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016.

V played a small role in the movie and also formed a close bond with the two actors. Choi Woo Shik also joined the team as he was a close friend of Park Seo-Joon. Singer Peakboy later came aboard to complete the group.

While the group does not perform together in any of the genres, they do travel around the world together and also appear at meet-ups with their fans. V happens to be the youngest member of the group and is celebrated by the rest of his mates.

When he completed his mandatory national military service, the group welcomed him back with a grand party and also celebrated his enlistment in the force.

FAQs

What is the Wooga Fam or the Wooga Squad?

This is a group of South Korean celebrities who often travel together and have a close bond.

What is the full name of V?

V is a member of BTS and his official name is Kim Taehyung.

Which place in the United States did the Wooga Squad holiday in recently?

The celebrity group was in Hawaii.