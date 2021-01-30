Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean; tightens Covid entry requirements
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced the suspension of fights service to Mexico and the Caribbean to contain the spread of the Covid-19 and introduced additional entry requirements to discourage international travel to the country.
"The government and Canada's main airlines have agreed to suspend service to sun destinations right away. Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat are canceling air service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting this Sunday up until April 30," Trudeau told reporters.
"They (airlines) will be making arrangements with their customers who are currently on a trip in these regions to organize their return flights. By putting in place these tough measure now, we can look forward to a better time when can all plan those vacations," he added.
Announcing the other Covid-19 measures, Trudeau said that all incoming international passenger flights must land at one of the country's four international airports in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver effective February 3.
He further said in the coming weeks, Canada will introduce mandatory PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing at the airport for travelers returning to the country. Travelers will then have to wait at an approved hotel for up to three days while awaiting their results at their own expense.
Those who test negative for the virus will be allowed to quarantine period at home, while those who test positive will be transferred to a state isolation facility.
Reacting to the latest development, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) said that the hotel quarantine plan violates citizen's rights to mobility.
"Our Charter explicitly protects the right of Canadians to enter, remain in, and leave Canada. Imposing these quarantine prison hotels is a clear violation of the right of Canadians to enter their own country," CCF Litigation Director, Christine Van Geyn said in a statement.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, Canada has recorded 773,035 Covid-19 cases and 19,754 deaths.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's neighbouring countries limit travel to curb the spread of new strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean; tightens Covid entry requirements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19
- The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning on Masterchef UK: The zing of Nepal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good morning, Starshine! Scroll through the universe with the most iconic images of space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in Manila
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia might resume travel bubble with New Zealand ahead of Australian Open
- On Friday, it was announced that Australia might again open its travel bubble with New Zealand which means that the tourists can travel between the two places without quarantining. This step is being taken as Australia is gearing up to host the first Grand Slam of 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox