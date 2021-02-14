Chhattisgarh's zoo-cum-children's park re-opens for public after 11 months
Maitri Bagh, the zoo-cum-children's park maintained by the country's largest steel maker SAIL at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, has been re-opened for public from Saturday.
The zoo was closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The zoo has been closed for 11 months. It has been re-opened following the permission of the district administration," zoo incharge N K Jain told PTI.
However, children below the age of 12 years and elders of 65 years and above have not been granted permission to visit the place.
Jain said the permission has been granted only to those above the age of 12 and below 65 years of age.
In the days to come, it is expected that the administration may allow people of all age groups to visit the only and largest zoo in the region, he said.
Jain said strict parameters are being followed before allowing a visitor to enter the zoo.
When asked about the arrangements made by the management to ensure safety protocols, he said only those who are wearing masks and are carrying a sanitiser with them are being allowed after a thermal screening. Data of the same is also being maintained.
"During the 11-month period, the management did its best to save the animals. The zoo remained closed. The zoo premises was being sanitised regularly and limited staff was allowed to enter the zoo," Jain said.
Located in Bhilai town of Chhattisgarh, Maitri Bagh Zoo is maintained by SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP).
Spread over 167 acre, the park has the biggest musical fountain in the country, and a zoo with 28 species of animals, including white tiger, barking deer, leopard, and birds. It attracts over 5 lakh visitors every year.
Here's how hotels are boosting traveller confidence to mitigate Covid-19 losses
People flying to Canada will have to quarantine at hotels from February 22
- Starting February 22, all the non-essential travelers flying to Canada will have to reserve a three-night stay in a government-authorized hotel at their own expense.
Odisha gears up to promote eco-tourism in state
- Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra has asked the departments of tourism, forest and environment and water resources to find more areas for eco-retreat in order to enhance nature tourism activities.
