Home / Lifestyle / Travel / China travel bookings recover to pre-Covid levels, expects May Day holiday boom

China travel bookings recover to pre-Covid levels, expects May Day holiday boom

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Beijing
Apr 11, 2023 05:09 PM IST

May Day holiday is China's busiest tourist season as Spring moves to Summer. By April 6, domestic travel orders reached pre-Covid levels, 7 times more than 2022

Travel bookings in China have recovered to pre-pandemic levels after being suppressed last year by zero-Covid policies and are set to boom for the upcoming May Day holiday, according to data from popular booking apps.

China travel bookings recover to pre-Covid levels, expects May Day holiday boom (File Photo by Reuters)
China travel bookings recover to pre-Covid levels, expects May Day holiday boom (File Photo by Reuters)

By April 6, orders of domestic travel for the holiday had reached pre-Covid levels and were seven times higher than last year, according to online travel booking portal Trip.com Group.

Travel and restaurant booking app Meituan said its bookings for the upcoming May Day holiday from April 29-May 3 had reached a five-year high by the start of this week.

The five-day May holiday is traditionally one of China's busiest tourist seasons as spring moves into summer. Tourist spending and travel volumes were hit heavily last year by China's zero-Covid policy to stop the spread of the virus.

Domestic trips made during the holiday in 2021 reached 230 million, a record high, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. But the number dropped 43% to 160 million last year.

"The backlog of consumer travel demand since February is expected to be released during May Day holiday. Major domestic tourist cities and vacation destinations are expected to benefit from this," said Fang Zeqian, an industry analyst at Trip.com.

The app data is a bright spot for the consumer industry which is still struggling to recover as people tighten their budgets due to worries over the slowing economy and employment.

Jin Hui, CEO of Chinese hotel chains operator H World Group that operates more than 8,500 hotels, said Covid had brought significant changes to people's shopping habits.

"In the past, when people have money, they will buy clothes and bags," Jin said. "Today more people are willing to spend on experiences, on holidays and leisure time."

"The pandemic made people learn that we should enjoy life instead of living in uncertainties."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china international travel traveller travel tour tourist tourist destination tourism covid-19 holiday + 8 more
china international travel traveller travel tour tourist tourist destination tourism covid-19 holiday + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out