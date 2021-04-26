IND USA
Covid-19: Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to begin on May 26
Previously slated to begin last November, the long delayed Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble will now begin on May 26
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 09:51 AM IST

A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities announced on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

The bubble had been previously slated to begin last November between the two Asian financial hubs but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
