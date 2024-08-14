Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said the new T1 terminal will be operational from August 17, with IndiGo and SpiceJet set to shift a significant part of their domestic operations to the new terminal. A view of the T1 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where a portion of the roof collapsed resulting in the death of one person and injury of several others, in New Delhi on June 28. Delhi airport's T1 terminal reopens August 17 after roof collapse, major airlines to shift flights (ANI Photo)

The old T1 was temporarily shut on June 28 following a roof collapse incident and flight operations from there were shifted to Terminal 2 (T2) and Terminal 3 (T3).

In a release, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said the opening of new T1 will reduce pressure at the other two terminals.

The new terminal was developed as part of the phase 3A expansion project by DIAL, a consortium led by the GMR Group.

"As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2," DIAL said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the state-of-the-art T1 will significantly boost capacity, easing pressure on T2 and T3. "Passengers can expect a smoother travel experience with improved amenities and advanced technology".

Passengers taking SpiceJet flights will have to enter through gate A at the ground floor while those travelling in IndiGo flights will have to enter through gates 5 and 6 at the first floor. All passenger arrivals will be at the ground floor, the release said.

The expansion work of the terminal has been done as per the Master Plan 2016.

"The redesigned apron, featuring 82 Code C stands and a dual taxiway, ensure improved air traffic flow, faster aircraft turnaround, and enhanced safety," the release said.

Code C generally refers to narrow body planes.

The new T1 was inaugurated in March.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. It handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

On June 28, a canopy at the old departure forecourt of T1 partially collapsed amid heavy rains resulting in the death of a person and causing injuries to at least six people.

Following the incident, the civil aviation ministry had said structural engineers from IIT Delhi have been asked to immediately assess the partial collapse of the canopy.