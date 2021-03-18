IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Disneyland to reopen its gates on April 30 with safety protocols in place
Disneyland to reopen on April 30(Instagram/disneyland)
Disneyland to reopen on April 30(Instagram/disneyland)
travel

Disneyland to reopen its gates on April 30 with safety protocols in place

After being closed for over a year, Walt Disney Co. is all set to reopen its two theme parks in California but with all the safety protocols that other Walt Disney theme parks are following including only 35% capacity at a given time.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:58 PM IST

Walt Disney Co. plans to reopen its two California theme parks on April 30 after they were dark for more than a year, a key step in the entertainment giant’s recovery from the pandemic.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which closed their gates on March 14 last year, are among the last of the company’s properties to welcome back customers. While Disney’s Paris resort is still shuttered, the four theme parks in Florida have been open since July. Hotels in California start reopening on April 29, the company said Wednesday.

Disney has laid off 32,000 employees over the past year, most of them in the theme-park unit. The business, one of the company’s most profitable historically, has been crawling back slowly, with social-distancing precautions limiting attendance to about 35% of capacity in Florida.

Initially, attendance at the California parks will be restricted to state residents who book advance reservations. The company plans bring back more than 10,000 furloughed employees for the Disneyland reopening.

“We’re thrilled with the response we’re seeing from our guests in terms of future reservations,” Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said Wednesday on Bloomberg TV. The bookings raise his “confidence that we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.”

Prolonged Closings

Prolonged closings in California became a contentious issue between park operators and Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who kept the properties shuttered long after those in other states reopened. Owners, local officials and related businesses have been lobbying to reopen for months, arguing theme parks haven’t been a significant source of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Chapek said he thought some changes brought about by the pandemic may last, such as the reservation systems for park attendance. Protocols such as mask wearing will likely be in place through the end of the year, the Burbank, California-based company said in February.

Chapek’s optimism about this year has been echoed by others in the destination-based entertainment industry. “People are really craving not only getting out, but craving creative experiences,” said Ali Rubinstein, co-CEO of Meow Wolf, which operates art installations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Las Vegas. “The future, and especially this summer, bodes very well for the industry as a whole.”

Disney will be watching movie theater attendance closely over the coming weeks to decide whether to stick with the May 7 release date for “Black Widow,” a highly anticipated new Marvel superhero film. Disney has delayed many pictures and has made some available for purchase at home at the same time they were released in theaters, including “Raya and the Last Dragon” this month.

“We’ll make the call, likely at the last minute, whether it’s ‘Black Widow’ or any other title,” Chapek said.

Movies, Sports

He also responded to a question about the reception of the company’s film “Nomadland” in China, where authorities are wrestling with comments director Chloe Zhao made about the country.

“We’re really, really proud of ‘Nomadland’ and all of our Academy Award nominees this year,” he said. “As governments across the world enable us to go and take our films there on various platforms, we’ll be there for them.”

Disney has been in talks with the National Football League to extends its rights to “Monday Night Football.” A crucial aspect of the company’s discussion with all leagues has been to gain online rights for its ESPN+ service, while obtaining terms that benefit Disney investors and keep traditional TV viewers happy.

“We want to make sure any deals we do with sports entities going forward not only envision the ability for us to toggle at will towards our direct-to-consumer platforms, like ESPN+, but also operate creatively for our shareholders,” Chapek said. “We will practice a hybrid model going forward.”

Disneyland, in Anaheim, California, is the company’s original resort. It was the second-most-visited theme park in the world in 2019, behind Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida. That year, 18.7 million people went to Disneyland and 9.86 million to neighboring California Adventure, according to data from the Themed Entertainment Association and the consultancy Aecom.

The company’s cruise ships, part of its parks and experiences division, remain in the dock. The company expects to receive guidance on restarting operations from federal authorities later this year.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
walt disney co. walt disney coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Disneyland to reopen on April 30(Instagram/disneyland)
Disneyland to reopen on April 30(Instagram/disneyland)
travel

Disneyland to reopen its gates on April 30 with safety protocols in place

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:58 PM IST
After being closed for over a year, Walt Disney Co. is all set to reopen its two theme parks in California but with all the safety protocols that other Walt Disney theme parks are following including only 35% capacity at a given time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bali may reopen to tourists in June under Indonesia's travel corridor program(Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash)
Bali may reopen to tourists in June under Indonesia's travel corridor program(Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash)
travel

Bali may reopen to tourists in June under Indonesia's travel corridor program

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST
In order to help revive the economy after suffering a blow amid Covid-19, Indonesia is considering reopening Bali to foreign tourists in June
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain sees signs of international travel resumption ahead of summer holidays(Photo by Sabrina Mazzeo on Unsplash)
Britain sees signs of international travel resumption ahead of summer holidays(Photo by Sabrina Mazzeo on Unsplash)
travel

Britain sees signs of international travel resumption ahead of summer holidays

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST
After Covid-19 restrictions left travel chains fighting for survival, United Kingdom sees encouraging signs for resuming of international travel this summer
READ FULL STORY
Close
Portugal to welcome British holidaymakers from May 17(Photo by Simon Lund on Unsplash)
Portugal to welcome British holidaymakers from May 17(Photo by Simon Lund on Unsplash)
travel

Portugal to welcome British holidaymakers from May 17 amid Covid-19

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Hoping for a travel recovery in Europe this summer, Portugal is gearing to welcome British tourists from mid-May through 'a very straightforward and simple process'
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand says deal is close for Australia travel corridor(Unsplash)
New Zealand says deal is close for Australia travel corridor(Unsplash)
travel

Travel corridor between Australia and New Zealand to soon become a reality

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:33 AM IST
New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson revealed that soon things will be finalised and a quarantine-free travel corridor between New Zealand and Australia will commence which will be a boost to the tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU's executive European Commission will propose creating a bloc-wide "green digital certificate" that would combine information on vaccination, Covid-19 tests and recovery from the disease to allow people to take flights and cross borders.(Pixabay)
The EU's executive European Commission will propose creating a bloc-wide "green digital certificate" that would combine information on vaccination, Covid-19 tests and recovery from the disease to allow people to take flights and cross borders.(Pixabay)
travel

Europe seeks to restart travel with Covid 'pass' despite vaccine squeeze

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The European Union will on Wednesday unveil a Covid-19 pass to allow free travel this summer and support the struggling tourism sector despite the bloc's sluggish vaccination campaign and the risks posed by new coronavirus variants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NYC fitness studios call for reopening of workout classes as theatres ban lifted(Photo by Geert Pieters on Unsplash)
NYC fitness studios call for reopening of workout classes as theatres ban lifted(Photo by Geert Pieters on Unsplash)
travel

NYC fitness studios call for reopening of workout classes as theatres ban lifted

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:47 AM IST
As movie theatres, restaurants and wedding reception halls reopened in recent weeks, New York City fitness studios protest for their group workout classes to reopen since prolonged closures are hitting small-business owners
READ FULL STORY
Close
Like the rest of Spain, the archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea is strengthening measures to combat the virus before the Easter period beginning April 1.(Unsplash)
Like the rest of Spain, the archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea is strengthening measures to combat the virus before the Easter period beginning April 1.(Unsplash)
travel

Spanish islands warn tourists to abide by virus restrictions

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Faced with a possible flood of visitors from Germany later this month, authorities in Spain's Balearic Islands are warning hotel owners that tourists must adhere to coronavirus restrictions the same way residents do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pics:Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa)
(Pics:Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa)
travel

Spavacay: Relax, refresh, rejuvenate

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Designed with comfort and elegance in mind, a spa is a sanctuary that ensures a deep state of relaxation, allowing the patrons to leave behind the mundaneness of city life and instead offers an opportunity to rejuvenate and recover from the chaotic banality of urban life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of Olympics, Japan links daytime karaoke sessions with coronavirus spread(Photo by Kristina Paparo on Unsplash)
Ahead of Olympics, Japan links daytime karaoke sessions with coronavirus spread(Photo by Kristina Paparo on Unsplash)
travel

Ahead of Olympics, Japan links daytime karaoke sessions with coronavirus spread

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Japan's karaoke sessions cause coronavirus alert, calls for caution steps including putting up acrylic panels, good ventilation and disinfecting the microphones
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists(Reuters)
Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists(Reuters)
travel

Purple Islands: South Korean islands drenched in lavender colour draw tourists

Reuters, Shinan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Banwol and Bakji Islands in South Korea are also known as Purple Islands as they are drenched in lavender colour. From houses and roads being painted to natives wearing purple hued clothes, these steps are being taken to attract tourists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel.(Unsplash)
Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel.(Unsplash)
travel

US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Commercial air travel appears to be on the upswing despite the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sean Doyle, appointed BA's chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel. (Pixabay)
Sean Doyle, appointed BA's chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel. (Pixabay)
travel

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:33 AM IST
British Airways's new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative Covid-19 test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Southeast Asian island nation has largely banned leisure travel, but has put in place some business and official travel programmes.(Unsplash)
The Southeast Asian island nation has largely banned leisure travel, but has put in place some business and official travel programmes.(Unsplash)
travel

Singapore PM says may reopen borders for leisure and business travel by year-end

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against Covid-19 infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kud Tulip in Udhampur(ANI)
Kud Tulip in Udhampur(ANI)
travel

Kud Tulip Garden welcomes visitors in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

ANI, Udhampur (jammu And Kashmir)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:27 AM IST
In an attempt to attract tourists in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, tulips have been planted in Highland Park in the Kud area of the Udhampur district. There are more than 9000 tulips in five colours spread across the land.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP