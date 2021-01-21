Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as Covid-19 cases surge
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.
The decision to postpone certain surgeries, which takes effect midnight on Thursday and could be extended, was aimed at ensuring the preparedness of health facilities to manage COVID-19 cases, Dubai's health regulator said in a circular published on Wednesday.
Dubai's tourism department issued a circular, seen by Reuters, suspending entertainment in hotels and restaurants after recording an increase in violations of coronavirus precautions.
Daily cases in the United Arab Emirates hit a record 3,506 on Wednesday, the highest in the Gulf Arab region where daily tallies in each of the other five states have fallen below 500.
The UAE does not give a breakdown of infections in each emirate.
Visitors have flocked to Dubai, an international travel hub that is gearing up to host an expected 25 million visitors for an Expo 2020 world fair from October, even as other countries imposed new lockdowns.
The UAE has lifted most coronavirus restrictions but mask-wearing in public and social distancing are still required. Britain this month removed the UAE from its travel corridors list due to the spike in infections.
Declan O'Sullivan, an Irish musician living in Dubai, resumed live performances in August. He says events and revenues are 30% to 40% of what they were before the pandemic, but is thankful for the opportunity to work.
"That's my perspective on this shut-down again. As long as the bars can stay open and people can go out - if the entertainers have to take a bit of pain for a while and not be able to perform - better that than prolong it for a longer period ... I still count myself very, very lucky."
The Gulf state has ramped up its immunisation campaign with the aim of vaccinating more than 50% of its roughly 9 million population, the majority of whom are expatriates, before the end of March.
