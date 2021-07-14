Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Burj Khalifa to light up with special Eid Mubarak greetings

The Burj Khalifa will mark Eid-ul-Adha 2021 holidays in the most special way. The world's tallest building will light up with Eid Mubarak greetings to celebrate this important festival for Muslims.

According to Khaleej Times, UAE residents and tourists will be treated to a spectacular show as the Burj Khalifa tower will light with Eid Mubarak greetings during the upcoming Eid holidays. The projection will beam daily from 8 pm between July 20-July 24. Additionally, a special Eid-themed LED show will also be projected on the tower every 30 minutes from 7:45 pm to 10:45 pm.

Visitors, who will be in Downtown Dubai during this time, will also witness a special fountain show. The fountain show has become quite a popular attraction in Dubai in the past few years. It will run every hour during the holidays from 6 pm to 11 pm. Reportedly, the visitors can catch the show every 30 minutes until 10:45 pm.

There are a plethora of things to explore in Dubai, and during the Eid holidays, visitors will now be able to add another main attraction to their list.

Eid-ul-Adha is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims. It is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 this year across the country. The announcement was made on Sunday evening by Islamic organisations in the country.

The crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah was sighted on Sunday evening. This means that the first day of Zul Hijjah was on July 12, 2021, while Eid-ul-Adha or the qurbaani for Bakra Eid will be marked by Muslims in India on July 21, 2021.

