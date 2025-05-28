Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Bangladesh Railway opens advance ticket sales for Bakrid travel

As Eid-ul-Adha approaches, the festive rush has officially begun and so has the scramble to secure a train ticket home. To make travel smoother this year, Bangladesh Railway kicked off advance ticket sales on May 25 morning for journeys scheduled on June 04, 2025, marking the start of the pre-Eid travel season. Eid-ul-Adha 2025: 10 special Eid trains to run across Bangladesh even on Bakrid Day.(Image by X/akbarhassan1984)

In a move aimed at reducing long queues and improving convenience, the railway authorities have gone fully digital this year: 100% of regular intercity train tickets are now available online, with no sales at station counters for these services. Ticket sales for passengers traveling to the Western region began promptly at 8 am while sales for the Eastern region went live at 2 pm.

Special trains for a special occasion

To meet the massive demand during the holiday season, ten special Eid trains will be in operation across five routes, running in two phases — from June 04 to June 06 and again from June 09 to June 14, 2025. Some of these services will even run on Eid-ul-Adha day itself.

Unlike regular trains, however, tickets for special Eid trains will only be available at station counters so travellers eyeing these routes will need to plan an in-person visit.

More seats, more flexibility

This Eid-ul-Adha season, a total of 43 intercity trains will be running across the country, offering around 33,315 seats. Additionally, 25% of each train’s capacity will be reserved for standing tickets, which will be sold only at station counters.

For added flexibility, each passenger is allowed to purchase up to four tickets per transaction but do take note: tickets bought in advance are non-refundable.

So if you are planning your Eid-ul-Adha getaway by rail, now is the time to grab your tickets and lock in your seat.

Mark your calendar: 10 days of Eid-ul-Adha holidays

On May 06, 2025, the Council of Advisers greenlit a 10-day public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha, beginning on June 05. With ample time off and a robust travel schedule in place, it is shaping up to be one of the smoothest Eid-ul-Adha journeys in recent memory.

Whether you are heading home to reunite with family or planning a peaceful escape, Bangladesh Railway is helping make your Eid-ul-Adha journey a little easier this year — one online ticket at a time.