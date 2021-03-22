France's 'messy' travel measures, limited lockdown witness spike in Covid cases
Residents of Paris and several other regions of France spent their first weekend under a limited month-long lockdown. While the French government insisted the rules would be less strict than in the past, the measures have been criticised as messy.
A travel authorisation certificate posted online was so ridiculed by French media for its unnecessary complexity that the Interior Ministry scrapped it within hours. For now, simple proof of residence is required to stroll within a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius.
The form the French government still obliges citizens to fill out to travel greater distances - up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) also was not accessible online because of a technical glitch. A website Sunday simply said, "Available soon."
Under the new restrictions, non-essential shops were closed but people are not required to spend most of the day confined at home. The government announced the measures on Thursday as the coronavirus picked up speed again in some parts of France.
The country reported 35,327 new confirmed cases on Saturday, when the number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units rose to 4,353, the most so far this year, the Health Ministry reported.
"When you look at the numbers, they're unsustainable, and it is going to become ever-harder as the virus continues to circulate," Anaelle Aeschliman, a nurse at the Ambroise Pare clinic in the western Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine, told The Associated Press. "I admit I was a bit disappointed that we aren't being locked down nationwide."
The French government has tried hard to avoid imposing a third nationwide lockdown. President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that "lockdown" was not the appropriate term to describe the new regional restrictions.
Four-week lockdown extension proposed in Germany to avoid health-care overload
- Chancellor Angela Merkel proposes plan to extend and slightly tighten existing curbs, especially for travellers, in Germany through April 18 amid an upward curve of Covid-19 infections in Europe’s biggest economy ahead of Easter holiday break
France's 'messy' travel measures, limited lockdown witness spike in Covid cases
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern puts quarantine-free travel with Australia on hold
Kashmir is all set to have a successful spring tourist season
Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs on travel and gatherings amid Covid spike
Foreign travel continues to be a dream for Britons this summer amid Covid-19
Famous Badamwari garden in Srinagar reopens its gates for visitors
Romania and Greece to make their own vaccine certificates for bilateral travel
- Romania and Greece are planning to come up with their own vaccine certificates that will allow tourists to travel between the two places as soon as next month.
Greece to reopen ancient sites to restart tourism despite Covid-19 surge
- Many ancient sites including the Acropolis in Athens will reopen in Greece today and natives will be provided free weekly rapid coronavirus tests. This is being done as the country gets ready to restart the tourism.